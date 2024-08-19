Study | The University of Tampere is starting a new education, which is rare in Finland – “There would have been more visitors”

Study|According to the teacher in charge, there were many applicants for the new master’s program in criminology and criminal policy. The field of science is large internationally, but remains small in Finland.

To Tampere the university will start a new course of study in the fall, criminology and criminal policy. The program will be a new option for Master’s studies in social studies.

Tampere has previously organized a narrower criminology study unit for three years. The research director of the new study area acting as the responsible teacher Noora Ellonen according to the courses have been very popular. “That’s why we dared to start a whole course of study.”