Monday, August 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Study | The University of Tampere is starting a new education, which is rare in Finland – “There would have been more visitors”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Study | The University of Tampere is starting a new education, which is rare in Finland – “There would have been more visitors”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the teacher in charge, there were many applicants for the new master’s program in criminology and criminal policy. The field of science is large internationally, but remains small in Finland.

To Tampere the university will start a new course of study in the fall, criminology and criminal policy. The program will be a new option for Master’s studies in social studies.

Tampere has previously organized a narrower criminology study unit for three years. The research director of the new study area acting as the responsible teacher Noora Ellonen according to the courses have been very popular. “That’s why we dared to start a whole course of study.”

#Study #University #Tampere #starting #education #rare #Finland #visitors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | Lukas Hradecky’s actions made headlines in Germany – Finnish expert: “Is it Luke’s own decision?”

Football | Lukas Hradecky's actions made headlines in Germany - Finnish expert: "Is it Luke's own decision?"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]