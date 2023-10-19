British researchers said in a recently published paper that the sun is likely to become the world’s most important source of energy by 2050.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and University College London said the energy sector may have reached a tipping point where a self-reinforcing ‘virtuous cycle’ begins to set in between the use of solar technology and a learning process for companies to make it more affordable.

“The advancement of renewable energy resources means that projects dominated by fossil fuels no longer make sense,” lead researcher Femke Nijse of the Exeter Institute for Global Systems said in a press release.

The statement added that there is a growing belief that significantly reducing the cost of renewable energy will facilitate carbon reduction in developing countries. Although the path for solar energy to become the most important source of energy is clear, even without the support of more ambitious climate policies, researchers warned that there are “barriers” that could still derail it.

The researchers pointed out that there are areas that could hinder the shift towards solar energy dominance, which are the availability of stable power plants, financing solar energy in developing countries, the capacity of supply chains, and others. Therefore, the researchers recommended that governments should focus less on the solar transition itself, and more on eliminating barriers.