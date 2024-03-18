Monday, March 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Study | The spring joint application for teaching after basic education ends

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Study | The spring joint application for teaching after basic education ends

In the joint application, it was possible to aspire to, for example, upper secondary school and vocational undergraduate education.

Spring The application period for the joint application for post-primary education in 2024 ends on Tuesday. The application period has lasted about a month.

In the joint application, it has been possible to apply, for example, to high school, vocational undergraduate education, and free educational work lines intended for people who are required to study at public universities.

For the joint application for post-primary education, submit an application at https://opintopolku.fi/.

The studies that were now in the joint application will start in the fall of this year. Those who applied for studies will receive their selection results on June 13 at the earliest. The study place must be accepted no later than June 27, although the acceptance of substitutes does not end until August 16.

Last year, a total of 76,500 applicants applied for education after basic education in the joint application, of which more than 69,000 received a study place.

See also  Services | Posti will close its service points at Teboil stations

#Study #spring #joint #application #teaching #basic #education #ends

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Official: this is how the groups of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana remained after the draw

Official: this is how the groups of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana remained after the draw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result