Study | The spring joint application for teaching after basic education ends

In the joint application, it was possible to aspire to, for example, upper secondary school and vocational undergraduate education.

Spring The application period for the joint application for post-primary education in 2024 ends on Tuesday. The application period has lasted about a month.

In the joint application, it has been possible to apply, for example, to high school, vocational undergraduate education, and free educational work lines intended for people who are required to study at public universities.

For the joint application for post-primary education, submit an application at https://opintopolku.fi/.

The studies that were now in the joint application will start in the fall of this year. Those who applied for studies will receive their selection results on June 13 at the earliest. The study place must be accepted no later than June 27, although the acceptance of substitutes does not end until August 16.

Last year, a total of 76,500 applicants applied for education after basic education in the joint application, of which more than 69,000 received a study place.