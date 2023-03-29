Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Study | The second part of the real exam today in Yo writings

March 29, 2023
The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure.

Spring In the matriculation exams, today is the turn of the second part of the real exam. Now we are weighing competence in religion, life outlook knowledge, social studies, chemistry, geography and health knowledge.

Last week, students wrote the first part of the real exam.

The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure. They will have to write at least five exams, while earlier the minimum requirement was four.

45,600 students signed up for the spring yo-yo exams. There are about 700 fewer test cases than in spring 2022.

