Study | The price of the students’ future house rose to almost one hundred million in Vantaa – This is how it is supposed to look

The Tikkurila competence campus will have new facilities for approximately 2,615 students.

In Vantaa the politicians will soon decide on the competence campus planned near the Tikkurila station, which will have facilities for both high school students and those studying for a trade.

The cost of construction is now estimated to be more than 99 million.

The project plan will be discussed on Monday in the board of education and learning, then the matter will move on to the urban space board and the city government.

The building planned for Jokiniemi should be ready in the summer of 2028.

Students about 2,615 are coming to the new building.

A little more than half of them study at Vantaa vocational college Varia.

The new building will include the restaurant and catering industry, the food industry, the hair industry, the visual expression industry, coaching education, the social and health industry, the tourism industry and the ICT industry. Varia’s other important office in Hiekkaharju is also nearby and part of the competence campus.

Almost a thousand students of Vantaa adult college will also move to the new building, a couple of hundred of them study in adult basic education.

Tikkurila high school right next door will get additional space. It currently has 1,250 students, and with the new building, the number of students will increase by three hundred. In this way, Vantaa will also have more places for adult high school students and for the IB line aiming at the international matriculation diploma.

An overpass, or “study pipe” over Valkonenlähteentie, will be built between the high school’s main building and the new building.

Especially the two lowest floors of the building will have facilities shared by different educational institutions. Students need, for example, exercise facilities and facilities for various events and occasions. Kivijalka will also have services offered by vocational students, such as a hairdresser, a cafe and social services.

Construction costs are estimated to have increased by ten million euros from previous plans. There are several reasons for this, but the house is now also being planned to be slightly larger than before. In total, its room area would be almost 24,000 square meters.

The plan of the area is currently being changed.