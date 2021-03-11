BRUSSELS (Reuters) – According to a study published today, Thursday, the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has wiped out nearly six million jobs in the European Union, and the damage to temporary contract workers, young people and women was sometimes worse than what happened during the financial crisis between 2008 and 2009. .

The study prepared by Eurofound said that telecommuting, short working hours programs and other government subsidies helped protect jobs but also pushed more residents into extended periods of inactivity rather than including them in unemployment statistics.

Eurofound, an EU agency dedicated to monitoring and improving living and working conditions in the 27-nation bloc, said: “The number of employees in the European Union was 5.7 million less by spring 2020 than at the end of 2019, and 6.3 million less compared to the growth trend that could have been expected before the pandemic. Covid-19 ».

“In the twelve months to the spring of 2020, employment in the European Union decreased by 2.4 percent, weekly hours decreased for those who worked about an hour, and the percentage of unemployed employees more than doubled to 17 percent,” she said.

Eurofound added that the number of temporary contract workers decreased by 17 percent, especially in Spain, France, Poland, Italy and Greece.