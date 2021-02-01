TEXAS (Reuters) – Sources familiar with the matter said that the two chief executives ofExxonMobil And theChevron They held preliminary talks in early 2020 to discuss ways to merge the two largest oil-producing companies in the United States into a merger that would have been the largest ever.

The currently stalled talks highlight the pressures facing the largest energy sector companies in light of the intensification of the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of crude prices.

One of the sources said that the talks between Exxon CEO Darren Woods and his Chevron counterpart, Mike Worth, were so serious as to prepare draft legal documents covering specific aspects of the merger talks. The reasons for the stoppage of the talks were not immediately known.

The sources requested that their names not be published, given the confidentiality of the matter. Exxon and Chevron, which have a market value of $ 190 billion and $ 164 billion, respectively, declined to comment.

Steep landing

Exxon and Chevron shares fell sharply last year, after the oil price war and due to the impact of the spread of the new Corona virus, which pushed the value of crude into a sharp decline. Chevron was the hardest hit, as investors raised concerns about the company’s long-term profitability and spending decisions.

One of the sources said that the chief executives of Exxon and Chevron had envisioned in their talks cooperation, through massive cost cuts to help overcome the downturn in energy markets. At the end of 2019, Exxon had approximately 75,000 employees and Chevron had 48,000.

After talks with Exxon stalled, Chevron went ahead with acquiring oil-producing Noble Energy in a deal that included cash payments and a $ 5 billion share purchase completed in October.

The talks failed

The talks broke down as Exxon came under pressure from some of its shareholders about its strategic direction.

Exxon is also in the crosshairs of the hedge fund DE Shaw, which is pressing the company to cut costs and improve performance.

Exxon is due to announce its fourth-quarter results on February 2. Chevron last week announced a surprise loss of $ 11 million in the fourth quarter, overshadowed by lower profit margins from fuel, acquisition costs and the effects of currency values ​​on the improvement in drilling results.

Aramco Saudi Arabia

The size of Exxon and Chevron in the event of their merger will only exceed Saudi Aramco, which has a market value of about $ 1.8 trillion, and has previously pushed many American drilling companies to the brink of collapse, by flooding the market with oil.

Antitrust

One source said that despite the inevitable antitrust concerns, the two companies may argue that the merger would represent the United States’ best chance to counter the Saudi state-owned conglomerate and the world’s other largest oil-backed oil producers.

For example, the oil price war last year highlighted the vulnerability of US producers to foreign governments that could effectively dictate crude oil prices by forcing energy companies to return to increasing or cutting production.

Exxon and Chevron cut jobs over the past year. Late last year, Exxon kept its dividend steady after it had been raising its shareholder payments annually since 1982.