Dina Mahmoud (London)

A few months before the expected elections to the European Parliament early next June, a recent study revealed the increasing fortunes of right-wing forces determined to enter this battlefield, to the point that makes them a serious threat to the major political parties on the continent, which have dominated the majority of parliamentary seats for decades.

The study, which was based on data collected from the 27 member states of the European Union, indicated that the moderate right-wing European People's Party bloc, which represents a populist coalition that includes politicians with extreme right-wing tendencies alongside others who are less extreme, may obtain a majority in the elections. Parliament, for the first time ever.

According to the results of the study, prepared by the European Council on Foreign Relations Research Center; It is expected that this bloc will, at the very least, maintain control over the majority of seats, without this canceling out other expectations, indicating the possibility that more extreme right-wing forces will take the lead from it.

According to the same results, the “Identity and Democracy” bloc, which was founded in 2019 and includes representatives representing extreme right-wing parties, may become the biggest winner in the upcoming elections, and its number of seats will increase by at least 40, thus occupying third place, on the list of the main blocs, in European Legislative Council. These expectations reflect what observers describe as a long-standing decline in the level of popularity of the major parties in Europe, in parallel with the rise of smaller, more right-wing political forces in various parts of the continent, a trend that has been observed at the national and continental levels during the past few years.

Observers warn that this situation has become a major challenge for the traditional parties, with moderate right-wing and center-left orientations, which have so far avoided developing any alliances with extreme right-wing forces, which requires these parties to “wake up” and listen more to the demands and priorities of voters.

In statements published by the Geo TV News website, analysts stressed that the expected dominance of the most right-wing movements in the European Parliament will affect the policy-making process in the corridors of the Union, especially regarding thorny issues, such as immigration and climate change, which requires traditional powers to mobilize their forces. To confirm that it is capable of protecting the basic rights of Europeans, and not the forces of the extreme right. Given that the European Parliament, which is elected once every 5 years, is responsible for issuing legislation and approving the budget proposed by the European Commission, the study expects that any major change in its composition will have tangible effects on the political agenda of the European Union and the future direction of its legislation. According to the same study's forecasts, anti-European Union populist parties are expected to lead the legislative elections in 9 of its member states, including France, while these forces are expected to come in second or third place in countries such as Germany, Spain and Sweden.