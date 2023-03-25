Study | The implementation of simultaneous distance and local education is perceived as a burden in higher education institutions

It is challenging how to take into account those who are both remote and on-site and build a conversational learning culture for them, says university lecturer Vesa Paajanen from the University of Eastern Finland.

hybrid education, that is, simultaneous local and distance education, is mainly perceived as difficult to implement in universities of applied sciences and universities, according to STT’s survey of higher education institutions.

In the answers of the universities, it was admitted that hybrid implementations are burdensome for teachers, and hybrid teaching is not recommended in many universities.

When asked about the students’ wishes, in many answers it was stated that the students hope for flexibility in their studies.

Also published about a year ago about what the Jyväskylä University Student Union (JYY) did to its members from the survey it turned out that the vast majority, i.e. 85 percent of the respondents, had a positive attitude towards hybrid education, the advantage of which was felt to be flexibility.

Both in the answers received from higher education institutions and in JYY’s survey, it was found that the students’ preferences were divided between face-to-face and distance education.

Ten universities and nine universities of applied sciences responded to the survey sent by STT to higher education institutions by e-mail.

In a survey sent at the beginning of March, universities were asked, among other things, about the implementation of local and distance education next fall, about the change in teaching during the corona pandemic and its effects on students.

The second spring joint application for universities is now underway. The application period for Finnish- and Swedish-language training courses starting in the fall ends on March 30.

More in the answers of the higher education institution, it was rather said that either distance or local teaching is recommended, not a combination of them. The answers also emphasized pedagogical and purposeful reasons for choosing teaching methods.

In several responses, hybrid teaching was felt to often require more preparation and expertise from the teacher.

One of the concerns related to hybrid teaching was also whether the teaching would be implemented in the same way or be equally interactive for both distance and face-to-face teaching.

Paajanen works as a facilitator of online and multi-modal pedagogy at the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Technology.

Paajanen has already made hybrid implementations before the corona. During the Corona period, more software came into use, which made it possible to better organize simultaneous teaching for those participating in distance and face-to-face education.

“Both teachers and students were forced to be baptized. We had to learn how to make teaching work. The next step is now how to do it better,” says Paajanen.

According to Paajanen, the answer is not more microphones or cameras, but how the implementation can be made to support learning.

As a facilitator Paajanen has been involved in organizing personnel trainings related to the teachings of the corona era. The facilitators have also been involved in looking at, among other things, how the lecture halls can be changed in such a way that distance students can be better taken into account.

“Distance students easily become listening students. They have been activated, for example, by making students work in groups and with other activation tools, such as voting,” says Paajanen.

According to Paajanen, the interaction between those in distance and face-to-face education creates its own challenges, but, for example, discussion platforms can be used among those following both face-to-face and distance education.

Teacher’s According to Paajanen, preparing for hybrid implementations is not terribly much more laborious compared to a traditional teaching situation, but the double work for preparation comes from the fact that both on-site and remote activations must be considered separately.

According to Paajanen, an additional teaching assistant is often the best option in hybrid implementations.

“When I was teaching two hundred students, another person went around remote groups. I was able to focus on the students in the room,” Paajanen said about one of his hybrid teaching situations.

In universities and universities mainly returned to face-to-face teaching already last fall, and based on the survey, there are not very big changes coming for the next school year in terms of face-to-face and distance learning.

The pandemic showed the need for a face-to-face meeting, which was not successful during the pandemic restrictions. Therefore, face-to-face teaching is seen as an essential part in terms of developing community and interaction skills.

Especially for first-year students, face-to-face teaching was seen in some colleges as essential for getting into the community and grouping, while efforts were made to offer more flexible study opportunities to older students.

The introduction of digital learning methods was seen to have accelerated with the pandemic, and many answers stated that the transition is still in progress.