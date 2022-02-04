A study carried out at the Royal Free Hospital in the UK was a world first to carry out detailed monitoring throughout the entire course of Covid-19, from the moment a person first becomes infected with SARS-CoV-2. , throughout the infection to the point where the virus is apparently eliminated.

Scientists have obtained the first results of a study in which healthy volunteers were infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The research, not yet peer-reviewed, was made available on the Springer Nature platform on Tuesday (1). The work is a partnership between institutions such as Imperial College London, the Vaccine Taskforce and the country’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

+ Restrictions against Covid had little or no impact against Ômicron, says study

The researchers found that symptoms begin to develop very quickly, on average, about two days after contact with the virus. The infection appears first in the throat; the infectious virus peaks about five days after infection and, at this stage, is significantly more abundant in the nose than in the throat.

They also found that lateral flow tests (LFTs) are a reliably reliable indicator of the presence of infectious viruses (ie, whether they are capable of transmitting viruses to other people).

A group of 36 healthy people aged 18 to 30 years, unvaccinated against Covid-19, and without previous infection with the coronavirus, received Sars-CoV-2 introduced through nose drops. The virus used was collected from a hospitalized patient at the beginning of the pandemic, even before the appearance of the Alpha variant.

After a two-week follow-up, it was noted that 18 participants were infected — among whom 16 had mild to moderate symptoms. Thirteen reported loss of smell, but the ability to smell returned to normal within 90 days in all but three of them. Two people were excluded from the analysis as they developed antibodies between the initial screening and inoculation of the virus.

None of the participants had lung changes or serious adverse events after the application of the nasal drops. Therefore, the research counted only on milder infections in young people.

The median time from exposure to the coronavirus to detection and first symptoms was 42 hours — a significantly shorter result than current estimates, which call for an incubation period of 5 to 6 days. The researchers also noticed that there was an increase in viral load in samples from the participants. The amount of virus peaked after five days of infection and a high level of infectious Sars-CoV-2 was still detected in laboratory tests up to 9 days later on average.

