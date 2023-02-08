Study | Tens of thousands of students receive a bear letter from Kela

On average, the student has to pay the study support back to Kela slightly less than 980 euros.

Coil has sent almost 47,000 students a proposal to recover the study support because their income exceeded the annual income limit according to the Study Support Act in 2021.

There are approximately six thousand more students who have received proposals this year than a year ago.

According to the decision proposals, a total of nearly 46 million euros in study support would be recovered from students. On average, the student has to pay the study support back to Kela slightly less than 980 euros.

Students who have received a decision proposal can make a request for reconsideration, which must be done no later than mid-March.

The current annual income monitoring does not apply to general housing allowance.

Student’s must personally ensure that his annual income does not exceed the income limit.

If the student raised the study allowance in 2021 for a total of nine months, he was allowed to have a maximum of slightly less than EUR 12,500 in other income. The income limit for students has been increased in recent years so that this year, in addition to studies, you can earn around 18,700 euros.

In 2021, a total of slightly more than 320,000 students received study support.