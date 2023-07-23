A recent study prepared by the lecturer at the Egyptian Police Academy, Dr. Essam El-Din El-Sayed Abdel-Aal, who won the third place in the Future Readiness Award launched by the Sharjah Police, revealed that electronic trafficking, drones, sea parcels, and human and animal bowels are the most used methods for promoting drugs during the next 10 years.

Abdel Aal explained to «Emirates Today» that his study focused on anticipating the future and its importance in substance abuse and addiction prevention in the light of the UAE law, as it anticipates the future of abuse and addiction and ways to confront it within the country, in addition to that it focused on the role that the UAE security services can play in knowing what psychotropic substances are and ways to address them.

He pointed out that the UAE’s control agencies played an active role last year, in partnership with Interpol, in an operation called (LIONFISH V), by seizing large quantities of drugs, worth more than three-quarters of a billion dollars, and seizing 1,333 suspects from 22 countries.

He said that there are a number of types of drugs that may be promoted a lot in the coming years, most notably synthetic materials such as industrial cannabis (Voodoo) and crystal (Ice), as well as synthetic cannabinoids (MIDMB CHMICA), and the drug plant (Kratom), and it is called by many names such as (THomK), which is a large tree that grows in tropical and subtropical regions, in addition to the narcotic plant (cauliflower).

He pointed out that future foresight is an approach that has its origins to reach what will happen in the future, anticipate it, and develop the necessary solutions to confront it before it occurs, indicating that the study stressed the importance of mapping the areas during which drug abusers are seized and the most widely circulated species until mechanisms to address them are determined.

Abdel Aal indicated that the Emirati legislator considered that evidence of seizure of a substance that affects the mind and is not included in the drug schedule is a crime for which the accused is punishable, in addition to that it was laid down mainly in Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, to treat the abuser and consider him a victim, and this is a positive touch that helps to rehabilitate the abuser and not stigmatize him among the criminals.

In his study, Abdel-Aal recommended the necessity of having an electronic application at the airport that includes the names of all narcotic substances listed in the lists of laws of the Gulf and Arab countries and most countries of the world, as well as narcotic substances that have not yet been included, so that it can be used directly as soon as any suspect trying to promote drugs is arrested. He pointed out that the recommendations also focused on prevention mechanisms for addiction before falling into it.

