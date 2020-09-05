Ankita Lokhande has posted this song from her Twitter handle and has written along with, I have no words study. You will also hear the voice of Ankita Lokhande in the video. There are excerpts from the interviews he gave after Sushant’s death. The study sang is also quite good.
Videos do not make money
Study Suman has put this song on his YouTube channel. Also noted that it is a tribute to Sushant from the heart and this song has not been monetized on the channel. In this song Sushant will show you playing guitar, playing like children and also with Ankita.
Ankita again asked for justice for Sushant, said – Truth will prevail, every har Mahadev!
Last lines touching the heart
At the end of this song, you will also hear these touching lines.
There was a heart that could not bear
The things that were in my heart could not say
There was a gust of wind, came and went
Not seen by turning around and crying
No one goes as you went
Whoever goes then does not come back
Now we and you will meet in dreams
Like dried flowers will be found in books.
.
