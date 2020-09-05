Shekhar Suman has been voicing since the beginning to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. Now his son, Study, Suman has given him a musical tribute. The study has remade the song ‘Jab Tak’ from Sushant’s film ‘MS Dhoni’. In this song, studies have shown Sushant’s whole life. He also has a mother after all. Ankita has posted this song on her Twitter handle.

Ankita’s dialogues in the video

Ankita Lokhande has posted this song from her Twitter handle and has written along with, I have no words study. You will also hear the voice of Ankita Lokhande in the video. There are excerpts from the interviews he gave after Sushant’s death. The study sang is also quite good.

Videos do not make money

Study Suman has put this song on his YouTube channel. Also noted that it is a tribute to Sushant from the heart and this song has not been monetized on the channel. In this song Sushant will show you playing guitar, playing like children and also with Ankita.

Ankita again asked for justice for Sushant, said – Truth will prevail, every har Mahadev!

Last lines touching the heart

At the end of this song, you will also hear these touching lines.

There was a heart that could not bear

The things that were in my heart could not say

There was a gust of wind, came and went

Not seen by turning around and crying

No one goes as you went

Whoever goes then does not come back

Now we and you will meet in dreams

Like dried flowers will be found in books.