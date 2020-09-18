Three months have passed since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is investigating this case. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) probing the drug angle in Sushant case has recently arrested some people including Riya Chakraborty. Now, an actor study on the Sushant case, Suman believes that Sushant cannot commit suicide.

“People often ask me if Sushant was my friend, but let me say that I did not know Sushant at all,” said study Suman in a conversation with the news channel Aaj Tak. I had no connection with him. When I came to know about his death, for a few hours I could not believe who Sushant Singh Rajput. When I talked to some friends, I came to know that his body was found hanging. My heart was shaken

‘We believed that he was very happy. He was working so much his life. Were financially stable. Then what happened that he took such a step at such a young age. My father was also surprised when I came home. My father has lost a son. There was sorrow in his mind. They thought it was not suicide. There is something in it. Why would a person like Sushant do this?

The study further said, ‘My father started the forum for Sushant. Earlier, he said that he did not know what would be passing on Sushant’s father. I need to go to meet them. He went to meet Sushant’s father during this corona period. He then started the forum to bring justice to Sushant. Till now millions of people have joined it. I want to know what happened to Sushant, but my heart says that he has not done suicide.