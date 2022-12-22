The US Marine Corps may soon ditch the “sir” and “ma’am” greetings (“sir” and “ma’am'” in English), adopting gender-neutral formulas for cadets to refer to instructors of training. The recommendation to eliminate “gender-specific greetings” was made by an academic report commissioned by the corporation in 2020 and completed this year by the University of Pittsburgh. The proposal is under analysis by the corporation, but has raised concerns among leaders.

The 783-page document argues that other branches of the country’s military, such as the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, have already moved in the direction of “de-emphasizing gender”. “Instead of saying ‘ma’am’ or ‘sir’, recruits in these services refer to their training instructors using their ranks or functions, followed by their last names. Gender identifiers guide recruits to think or visually research the gender of a training instructor first, before his position or function”, argues the text.

The report states that the corporation elevates male Marines by using masculine language and allegedly ignores female Marines. The study points as an example of this to slides from the training camp in San Diego, California (which until 2019 only received men), which used male pronouns when describing leadership characteristics. “A leader who is confident in his decisions instills confidence in his Marines,” the material read. The text also reports situations in which female instructors were passed over by recruits seeking instruction.

The aim of the Pittsburgh academics’ recommendation would therefore be that male and female training instructors feel more comfortable being approached by cadets. “Gender-neutral identifiers are an unambiguous and unbiased way around these problems,” the academics pointed out. “By teaching recruits to use gender-neutral identifiers for their instructors, services emphasize the importance of respecting authority figures regardless of gender.”

The suggestion to abolish established treatment formulas worries the head of the Marine Corps Training and Instruction Command, Colonel Howard Hall. At an early December meeting with the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Armed Forces, he said he doesn’t see the recommendation as “a quick fix.”

“All of a sudden we change something in recruit training and they start coming in and using a different identifier. It’s not something we’re going to change overnight,” said Colonel Hall, who has been in the service since 1994 and oversees cadet training at the corps’ two centers in San Diego and South Carolina. “We want to avoid quick fixes that bring disruption in the future. It is not up to us to implement this alone,” he added.