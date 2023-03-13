The sixth season of rick and morty ended in 2022, now that fans are waiting for the seventh installment, perhaps its pets join the anxious wait, this because a recent study indicates that the series relax the dogs

After the conflicts that presented rick and morty about one of their scriptwriters and voice actor. Although, this 2023, the series brings better news for its consumers. And it is that according to a Betway Insider study, delivery benefits dogs.

Study guidelines, such as the number of dogs, were not disclosed. However, we know that consisted of monitoring through a FitBark device, while the little loins watched certain series next to their owners. The selection of these considered Rick and Morty, Friends, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton and Pup Academy.

Source: Adult Swim

Although it should be noted that rick and morty took third place as the most relaxing series, just behind Friends and Bridgerton, while pup academy It was one of the least recommended to enjoy with dogs.

On the other hand, what was exposed about monitoring is that consisted of activity time—anxiety issues—and rest that they had the dogs for the next morning.

Although rick and morty didn’t get first place, third place isn’t negligible at all, and at least now you know that It is suitable and recommended for your tenderloin, which means that it is a new activity that you can enjoy together.

Source: Betway Insider

The dog study also had other classifications such as music that relaxes furry ones, among which he highlighted folk, classical music and jazz.

When does Rick and Morty season 7 premiere?

It will arrive in the second half of 2023. However, after the problems that arose with one of the creators who was also a voice actor, there could be some drastic changes in the series.

