According to a new study, corona vaccinations can lead to scarring of the heart muscle. This potential long-term consequence is increasingly becoming the focus of science.

Munich – The corona vaccinations, which have been approved in the EU since December 2020, have played a central role in the fight against the pandemic. They protected many people from serious illnesses at the height of the pandemic and still do so today.

The vaccines used were primarily mRNA vaccines such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Their rapid development enabled mass production, but even then some experts expressed concerns that possible long-term effects had not been sufficiently researched. Researchers are now investigating the possible long-term effects of myocarditis triggered by corona vaccinations.

Possible heart scarring due to corona vaccination: Young men in particular are affected

The current study investigated the long-term consequences of vaccination-induced inflammation of the heart muscle, also known as vaccine-associated myocarditis (VAM). According to the researchers, young men aged 14 to 30 are particularly affected. An excessive immune reaction to the mRNA vaccines could play a role here.

The study analyzed data from people under 30 who developed myocarditis after vaccination. They examined various clinical biomarkers and focused in particular on troponin levels, which provide information about heart damage.

Using CMR scans, they were able to detect heart injuries and scarring. Troponin T is a protein from the heart muscle cells. If the cells are destroyed, for example in a heart attack, troponin is released into the blood. Troponin T is therefore a good indicator of damage to the heart muscle. The value rises around three hours after a heart attack, reaches a maximum after around 24 hours and falls back to normal within 10 to 14 days, according to the Professional Association of German Internists (BDI).

What is myocarditis Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the heart muscle in which viruses usually attack the myocardium, the layer of heart muscle tissue located between the endocardium (the inner lining of the heart) and the epicardium (outer lining of the heart). attack and destroy the muscle tissue. The process can affect the heart muscle locally or the entire heart muscle. The immune system can achieve healing in many cases, but sometimes it can itself contribute to tissue damage. The exact reason for this reaction is not yet fully understood. The course and prognosis of myocarditis are difficult to predict because the type, extent and duration of the inflammation vary from person to person. Pollutants or certain medications can also activate the immune system and trigger inflammation. The disease often occurs without typical symptoms – this often makes it difficult for doctors to detect it. With consistent physical rest, the chances are good that myocarditis will heal without further consequences. Otherwise, there is a risk that it will trigger heart failure or cardiac arrhythmia and, in the worst case, lead to sudden cardiac death, according to the German Center for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK).

What are typical symptoms of myocarditis?

The results of the study show that around 72 percent of those affected had scarring or fluid accumulation in the heart muscle. This was often accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, heart palpitations and shortness of breath.

There is no single, specific and reliable leading symptom, according to the Heart Foundation. The first signs are often perceived as general symptoms of infection and are not associated with the heart. People should be alert if symptoms such as fever, dizziness, muscle pain or diarrhea persist or recur after the infection has subsided.

Typical symptoms of myocarditis can be:

Shortness of breath during exertion

Heart palpitations

Heart palpitations, also known as arrhythmia

Heart pain

inexplicable tiredness and fatigue

physical weakness

Since the symptoms are often non-specific, diagnosis is difficult, especially in mild cases. To clarify the suspicion, the doctor first uses an ECG, X-ray and echocardiography. In the further course of the disease, a magnetic resonance imaging of the heart (cMRI) and blood tests play an important role. The troponin level in particular provides a decisive indication of myocarditis.

Long-term significance: Permanent medical monitoring of those affected

The scientists emphasize the need for long-term medical monitoring of those affected in order to assess long-term effects on heart health. Although the overall risk is considered low, the results raise questions about potential long-term effects of the corona vaccinations.

Loud herzstiftung.de However, an infection with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can also attack the heart and in some cases cause myocarditis. According to herzmedizin.de Overall, the numbers have risen due to the pandemic: before the coronavirus appeared, eight people out of 100,000 developed myocarditis; during the Corona period, this figure rose to 150 to 160 cases per 100,000 people. Nevertheless, heart disease as part of a Covid-19 infection is rare. The risk of developing myocarditis as a result of a vaccination is comparatively lower.

Limitations of the Corona study: Further research is necessary

The researchers point out that this is a retrospective study, which means that it was based only on existing data, mainly from patients with severe myocarditis. However, scarring was also found in milder cases. Further research is needed to confirm these results and clarify the exact causes.

The scientists also made other discoveries: They also found that 95 percent of the adolescent C-VAM patients had received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, while the remaining five percent received the Moderna vaccine.

Corona infection itself increases the risk of several diseases

Another study shows that Germany could also see an increase in Covid-19 cases this autumn. A more contagious variant of the virus is already shaping the infection picture. In addition to possible risks from a corona vaccination, it is important to emphasize that an infection with the coronavirus itself can also have serious long-term consequences, such as long Covid. These and other long-term consequences, such as intestinal damage, occur in a significant proportion of Covid-19 sufferers.

In the fight against the long-term consequences of the coronavirus, an expert is calling for more preventive measures. Because: With every illness, the risk increases. At the beginning of this year, researchers achieved a breakthrough in long-Covid research. One long-term consequence of the infection is the so-called “brain fog”. The symptom massively affects the everyday life of those affected. Researchers have found an explanation for this phenomenon and spoke of a milestone.