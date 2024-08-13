In his book The Anxious Generation: Why Social Media Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness Among Our YouthNew York University psychologist Jonathan Haidt argues that the emergence of mobile devices with internet access and social networks such as Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok have caused an epidemic of mental illness in children and adolescents. Although the thesis, according to some specialistswhich has not been confirmed by experiments, is shared by many parents who see learning or mood problems their children suffer from in mobile phones.

A study published today in the journal Jama Pediatrics It seems to confirm some of those fears, but it also shows the difficulties in assessing whether screen use causes problems or whether screens become a refuge when things go wrong. The work, carried out with surveys of 315 parents (93.4% of respondents were mothers) between 2020 and 2022, suggests that tablet use at three and a half years of age was associated with more tantrums and frustration a year later, and that the tendency to have tantrums at four and a half years of age was associated with greater tablet use another year later, at five and a half.

In the US, most four-year-olds own a mobile device, with screen time increasing from five minutes a day in 2020 to 55 minutes a day in 2022, according to the study’s authors. Preschool is a key stage for children to learn to regulate their emotions, and although most children reduce the number of tantrums as they grow older, there are individual differences and not being in control of one’s own emotions is associated with poorer mental and physical health or poorer academic results. Children who spend more time in front of screens are assumed to have fewer opportunities to interact with their parents or caregivers or to play with other children, one of the best spaces to learn self-control.

However, as the authors suggest, it is common to tame a volatile child by giving him or her a mobile phone or tablet. It is therefore difficult to determine whether the increased use of such devices hinders emotional learning or whether the child’s character leads parents to put them in front of the mobile phone more frequently. In addition, parents’ mobile phone use also reduces the time they can spend teaching their children to control anger or frustration. As researcher Stanislas Dehaene says, “When people discuss the danger of mobile phones, they talk as if screens are problematic for children, but it is the parents who have problems with screens, because they take them away from interaction with their children. Technology restricts the learning environment for children because of parents,” he concludes.

First, children learn to regulate their emotions by watching their parents do it and listening to them explain that they should do it, two ways that do not always coincide. The time that children and parents spend in front of screens reduces the opportunities for this type of interaction. The researchers acknowledge that the period in which the study was carried out, during the coronavirus pandemic, may explain, due to higher levels of stress, a greater number of emotional outbursts or that parents take refuge in their mobile devices or give them to their children more often to keep them calm.

Recent studies suggest that it is not easy to establish the link between mobile device use and emotional problems, and they emphasize that it is important not only to measure the time spent in front of a screen, but also what is done during that time. If educational content is watched and accompanied by an educator, it has been observed that the effect can be positive. The authors of the article published in Jama Pediatrics They indicate that they did not take into account the content consumed and point out that some cartoon programs such as Daniel Tigerwhich is also the protagonist of mobile applications, helps children improve their emotional regulation.

