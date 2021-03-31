A study published by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States offered evidence that existing vaccines against COVID are effective against new strains of coronavirus They have appeared in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Researchers from this government agency, which is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, examined the white blood cells of 30 patients who had become ill with COVID prior to the appearance of the variants in the places mentioned above.

They found that T cells, a key component of the human immune response, were still active in their ability to neutralize the virus.

The vaccines would be effective against the new variants. Photo: AFP

“While more studies need to be conducted, the researchers note that their findings suggest that the T-cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely in vaccines, is largely unaffected by the mutations found in these three variants, and should offer protection against emerging variants“said the institute in a statement released.

Although the study data had first appeared in February, but at that time it had not yet been submitted to the instance of the peer review.

The issue of the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains of the coronavirus is a matter of concern. At a recent meeting in the European Parliament to discuss this issue, the expert panel stated that evidence showed that the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Pfizer vaccines had proven to be very effective in combating new strains.