Study | Student loans can now be taken out more than ever before – students find the change worrying

Study|An increase in the amount of the loan guarantee can increase the amount of loans recovered from students even more, Kela’s benefits manager estimates.

Study support has become even more loan-oriented. From the first day of August, the loan guarantee for students over 18 years of age in Finland increased from 650 euros to 850 euros per month. You can therefore withdraw more student loans now than ever before in the history of student loans.

Kela’s benefits manager Maid Kuusiston according to it is possible that the change may increase Kela’s guarantee liability expenses somewhat. The increase in interest rates and previous increases in the amount of the loan guarantee have already increased the number of loans recovered from students in previous years.

A student loan is a loan guaranteed by the government, which means that if the student debtor is unable to pay his debt to the bank, Kela will pay it. After this, Kela starts collecting the unpaid loan from the debtor.

According to the statistics provided by Kela to STT, the guarantee liability expenses in January-July this year were slightly more than 60 million euros, compared to 42 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Three students interviewed by STT talk about their relationship with student loans.

Sanni Koskela, 25, social studies

To Tampere just got a place to study at the university Sanni Koskela is facing something new, because he has never had to think about questions related to a loan before. Now, however, he has decided to start taking out a student loan when his studies start.

“Of course, when taking out a loan is not yet familiar to me, it seems like a very exciting and stressful thing.”

Koskela, who has been able to study social studies, intends to continue working in his current workplace alongside his studies, which is why he does not need to withdraw the full amount of the loan.

“I decided that I would first try working alongside my studies and see how it goes. If there isn’t enough time, I can take a study leave from work and take out more loans.”

The 25-year-old Koskela finds it worrying that the loan part of the student aid is now being emphasized even more.

“I don’t think it’s good that students have to balance whether to invest more in their studies and take out more loans, or whether to work at the same time, in which case they can take out less loans. They are quite important decisions for the future.”

“Always when you don’t know what will happen in the future”, Koskela adds.

Tapio Helminen, 28, Latin Philology

At 28 years old Tapio Helminen the study path has not gone as planned, and now he regrets taking out the student loan. In the coming academic year, Helminen does not intend to take out a loan anymore, because he wants to prevent the increase in indebtedness.

“For the past ten years I have been wrestling with the same problems. There have been different stages of life, adversity and health challenges.”

During his studies, Helminen has taken out several student loans, the first of which he took out for two different vocational undergraduate degrees, which were eventually discontinued.

For the past two years, Helminen has studied Latin philology at the University of Turku. Helminen has been on long sick leaves during university, which have slowed down the promotion of his studies considerably.

University studies during this time, taking out the loan has been necessary for Helminen’s livelihood. Now he has accumulated a total of 24,000 euros in loans to pay, which will rise further due to interest rates.

“I want to finish my degree at my own pace, because interrupting my studies with these amounts of debt could mean insolvency, Kela’s guarantee responsibility and foreclosure.”

Helminen thinks that increasing the loan guarantee transfers the responsibility to the individual, which can eventually backfire on society in the form of multiple guarantee liability expenses. In his opinion, studying has become too expensive a risk, because nowadays higher education does not guarantee a secure job.

“It’s scary that the loan will make it many times more difficult one day, for example, to start a family or get your own apartment.”

“The fact that a person can’t find his place in the world backfires,” adds Helminen.

Leo Kamppinen, 23, administrative sciences

Vaasa for those starting their third year of study at university Leo Kamppinen Kela’s loan credit is the reason to start taking out a student loan in the fall.

If you take out a student loan during your university degree studies and complete your degree within the deadline, Kela will pay part of the student loan. You can get the largest loan credit if you take out a student loan of at least 18,000 euros. Then Kela will have 6,000 euros to pay from the student loan.

Kamppinen, who is studying administrative sciences, has not once had to take out a student loan during his studies, as he has been able to work alongside his studies. In addition, Kamppinen has also had savings.

However, when Kamppinen heard about the increase in the amount of the loan guarantee, his interest was piqued.

“It was a bit of a wake-up call, that you get so much of this for a moment, and then I started researching the matter more. I realized that I could still withdraw that 18,000 euros pretty quickly, which is where you get the maximum credit. Also, the fact that interest rates have now fallen slightly has a big impact on the decision.”

23 years old Kamppinen plans to invest his student loan in index funds, among other things, because he does not need a loan to make ends meet. Kamppinen feels that a student loan could serve as an incentive for him to graduate on time.

Although the raising of the student loan appears to Kamppinen as only a positive thing, he considers increasing the loan weighting of the student aid as a bad direction.

“How does it affect the students’ mental health and so on, if the studies don’t even progress at the pace they should, and on top of that you have to take out full student loans to put bread on the table,” Kamppinen ponders.

Can it be justified from an investment point of view?

Benefits Manager Kuusisto assesses from Kela that students’ awareness of loans has increased in recent years. When the student loan interest has not been at zero in recent years, the loan has been raised more cautiously than before, says Kuusisto.

Last year, the number of student loan borrowers decreased from the previous year for the first time in ten years. In 2023, almost 175,000 people took out a student loan, which is almost 18,000 less than the previous year.

According to Kuusisto, the number of people taking out loans may continue to decrease, but personal loan amounts will probably increase. This is because students who need a loan to make ends meet will continue to use the entire available amount of loans, says Kuusisto.

Loan guarantee the increase increases the loan pot of students taking out the maximum loan by 1,800 euros per year. This means that the loan pot of a student who takes out the maximum loan during his six-year studies can be almost 46,000 euros without taking interest into account.

Kuusisto considers whether increasing the loan weighting of study support can be justified from an investment point of view, according to which a high enough income level can be expected after studies that such large loans during studies are reasonable.

“Yes, we also have graduates from universities in professions with below average wages, so the investment perspective does not work as an idea in all situations.”

“Then, if a student accumulates something like why he can’t complete his degree or can’t get a job with a reasonable salary after his studies, it can cause problems for society, not to mention the individual.”