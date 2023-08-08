Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

Almost 70 percent of all social media stars have published sponsored posts in the last three years. One person in particular stands out.

For people who earn money with Instagram, one or the other sponsored post is part of the job. In order to realize this, influencers sometimes get very creative, like this one show eleven influencer campaigns where you immediately delete Instagram from your phone want. But how many influencers post ads? And which of them is particularly common? The deals with this question I3 study by Perfume Dreams.

“A few months ago we dealt with the topic ourselves as part of our own influencer cooperation (especially the performance of previous cooperation) and evaluated data,” says a spokesman for Parfumdreams BuzzFeed News Germany. In the process, they came up with the idea of ​​working up the topic of advertising with influencers as a study.

Sylvie Meis or Guido Maria Kretschmer: Who posts a lot of advertising on Instagram? © Eventpress/IMAGO, Eibner/IMAGO, collage

Influencers who post a lot of advertising

For the study, around 390,000 Instagram posts from the 1,000 most popular German influencers were analyzed using an AI model. Overall, a slight decline in influencer marketing activity can be observed over the three-year period under review. In 2020, the AI ​​​​identified 13,965 sponsored posts, in 2021 there were only 13,177. In 2022, the number dropped further to 9478.

Looking at the three years as a whole, 69.7 percent of the top 1000 influencers published at least one sponsored post. “Influencer marketing is established,” write the study authors. 9.3 percent of all contributions examined were sponsored. But who posts the most advertising?

According to the study results of the designer and shopping queen judge Guido Maria Kretschmer. 68 percent of his posts have contained advertising in the past three years. Füsun Lindner followed in second place. During the period under review, they published a whopping 841 sponsored posts with 245 different brands. About 44 percent of their posts contained advertising.

Which influencer ad was the most successful?

Quite the opposite of Shein advertising campaign, for which influencers received a lot of criticism received, Pamela Reif’s sponsored posts are “true like magnets,” according to study authors. In total, she received 59,072,500 likes on her sponsored posts in the period examined. The ex-player wife and presenter Sylvie Meis received the most likes on a sponsored post. For a single post with the Glamira brand, she collected a total of 1.3 million likes.

As for the number of comments that female influencers sometimes quite insulting can be, @julesboringlife is at the forefront. A competition published jointly with dealbunny.de, in which there were iPhones, iPads, e-scooters, Macbooks and much more to be won, brought in a total of 3,145,946 comments from influencers and brands (see below).

