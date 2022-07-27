For years the video game they have had the stigma that they are harmful to the health of their users. However, a study has just been published indicating that this is not really the case.. And if that was not enough, This research was carried out by Oxford, one of the world’s most renowned institutions..

For this study the University of Oxford studied 40,000 people who use video games on a constant basis. From this they came to the conclusion that there is no indication that this form of entertainment affects the health of its users.

In addition to people, the university obtained consumption data provided by seven different developers. The names of these were not disclosed. With this information and a series of questions to the participants, they concluded their experiment..

Source: Complex

The questions to the gamers focused on their daily life and their health. They were also questioned about the reasons why they play. Whether it was a way to connect with their friends, just for fun, or because they felt pressured to complete achievements in these experiences.

‘Contrary to what you might think about video games, we found pretty conclusive evidence. How much you play has no impact on people’s well-being. We also found that people who play for fun tend to be happier.‘. Said Andre Przybylskione of the scientists behind the study.

Video games could make you smarter

Although this study showed that video games are not harmful to health, another recent study showed their benefits. That was done by the Karolinska Institute and the University of Amsterdam, who concluded that the intelligence of children can increase with its use .

Source: PC Gamer

Over a couple of years they noticed that the intelligence of children who played video games increased more than that of those who did not.. So it seems that all those scoldings in our childhood were for nothing. Now we have scientific foundations to continue playing without worries.

