Study shows that racial equality in the job market will only be a reality in 2190

From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 17/11/2023 – 21:49

The Instituto Identidades do Brasil (ID_BR) carried out a study with the purpose of highlighting inequalities in the Brazilian labor market, resulting in a prediction about when racial equality can be achieved, if government policies and company actions are not accelerated. The estimate showed that Brazil’s labor market scenario should only become more equal around 2190. This means that it will take 167 years, starting in 2023, for the opportunity between black and white people to balance.

Using a quali-quanti approach, combining qualitative and quantitative methods, the study employed techniques such as literature review, content analysis, quantitative data analysis, time series analysis and inferences through econometric models. Data sources such as the Demographic Census, IBGE Continuous PNAD, RAIS and CAGED were essential for analyzing the dynamics of the labor market, leading to informed conclusions about the need for effective interventions.

+Planning: public banks will allocate R$1.7 trillion in credit for PPA 2024-2027 programs

The analysis used economic and mathematical methods to predict when racial equality could be achieved based on historical data and analysis of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and D&I markets in Brazil and around the world, highlighting challenges and trends. Furthermore, it reviews international and national studies that measure the impact of diverse and inclusive work environments on aspects such as finance, productivity and innovation; and, finally, it proposes public and private measures to accelerate racial equality in the Brazilian labor market.

The Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) market is identified as a fast-growing sector, reaching US$9 billion by 2023 and projected to reach US$24.3 billion by 2030. Growing awareness of the importance of diverse and inclusive work environments is driving this expansion. Companies that invest in D&I not only contribute to social justice, but also increase profitability, productivity, innovation and the ability to attract talent. “Persistent racial inequality in the Brazilian labor market is a structural phenomenon that requires immediate and coordinated action,” says Luana Génot, founder and director of Instituto Identidades do Brasil. “This study not only highlights the urgency of addressing this disparity, but also reinforces the critical role of D&I practices in creating a more equitable society and helping organizations achieve their strategic goals.”

In previous studies carried out by the institute, a 1% increase in diversity and inclusion in workplaces was revealed, resulting in a 1.46% increase in business revenue. Just as confirming a 10% increase in team diversity and inclusion leads to an average increase of almost 4% in productivity.

The study illustrates the need to intensify efforts to eliminate racial inequality in the labor market by adopting inclusive policies that not only benefit society but also drive economic growth and prosperity for all citizens.