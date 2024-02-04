Study shows that Pokémon encompasses the brains of many

Definitely the franchise Pokemon came to stay in the memory of many, this goes from 1998 When the fever of these pocket monsters arrived in the form of different products, this ranges from classic video games, cards, cards and much more. And for people who continued with the franchise, a study tells us that at least this saga occupies a large part of the mind, it doesn't matter if the only character they remember at that moment is their own. Pikachu.

The science magazine known as Nature has shared the results of a study carried out in Stanford which compared the brains of subjects who played many Pokémon titles in their childhood with those who did not and abandoned the brand after its rise. Particularly, the study analyzed people who played between 1995 and 1998, and the results were quite striking, given that it could be said that they keep this saga in their subconscious.

Those who had a high on the brand during that early era were shown images of the generation that started the story, and this constantly caused a specific part of their brain to light up. Given this, scientists do not have much of an idea of ​​what is happening, having the theory that it caused such a big impact that they no longer wanted to get out of there.

Here part of the theory of Jesse Gomez:

If you look at Pokémon, they are very small and you use your central vision, so they land on a part of the center of your retina. Because they have different locations on your retina, they have different locations in your brain, and it turns out that the Pokémon region emerges in a part of your brain that responds to information from the center of your retina… The finding suggests that the very way in which When you look at a visual stimulus, like a Pokémon or words, determine why your brain is organized that way. This is useful in the future because it could suggest that visual deficits such as dyslexia or face blindness could result simply from the way stimuli are looked at, making it a promising future avenue.

With this in mind, it is possible that the most fans of Pokemon They continue buying the games even though it is no longer as important as before. In the end it is a memory that they have in their subconscious, so they will basically consume your products, not just the titles.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: Many of us will no longer be able to get Pokémon out of our brains, unless we get the memory loss disease. And that is quite surprising, given that at least for now they are failing in video games, but with all that we cannot stop consuming.