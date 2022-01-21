Home page world

From: Tanya Banner

divide

Corona vaccinations do not make you infertile, a new study shows. However, a corona infection can cause temporary problems in men. (Iconic image) © imago/NurPhoto

A new study shows that a corona vaccination – regardless of the vaccine – does not make you infertile. A corona infection, on the other hand, can have negative effects.

Boston/Frankfurt – Power them corona-Vaccination* barren*? Many young people seem to think so and therefore refrain from vaccination against the corona virus. A study now shows that there is apparently no connection between corona vaccinations and fertility in men and women. On the other hand, there is another connection: the study shows that men who have been infected with the corona virus can have short-term fertility problems. However, this short-term limited fertility can be prevented: with a corona vaccination, which reduces the risk of corona infection.

“Many people of reproductive age have cited concerns about their fertility as a reason for not being vaccinated,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Amelia Wesselink, Assistant Research Professor of Epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH). “Our study shows for the first time that a corona vaccination in one of the two partners has no effect on the fertility of couples who are trying to conceive through sexual intercourse.” The study was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

New study: Corona vaccination does not affect fertility

For the study, the researchers led by Wesselink used the data from the online study “PRESTO” conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It was attended by women trying to conceive.

They were followed by the study until six months after the birth of the child. For the study on the connection between corona vaccinations and overall fertility, 2,126 women from the USA and Canada were selected to answer questions every eight weeks – including questions about their lifestyle, medical aspects and their partner.

Corona vaccination makes neither men nor women infertile

For their work, the researchers used, among other things, the data that the women provided about their menstrual cycle and their vaccination status. They found something that could make people who had given up the corona vaccination for fear of infertility to rethink: the fertility rates of the participating women who had received at least one corona vaccination were “almost identical” in the study. with the fertility rates of the unvaccinated study participants.

The fertility of male partners who had been vaccinated against Corona at least once was therefore comparable to that of unvaccinated partners. Also when looking at the number of corona vaccinations or the one used Corona vaccine* (Biontech/Pfizer*, Moderna* or Johnson&Johnson*) may be no effect on fertility* of the study participants have become visible, according to the researchers.

Study: Corona infection temporarily affects male fertility

On the other hand, the scientists noticed something else: Men who tested positive for corona in the 60 days before their partner’s current cycle had reduced fertility compared to the male study participants who never tested positive or men who had the infection more than 60 days ago. “This data supports previous investigations*, which have linked corona infection in men with poor sperm quality and other reproductive dysfunctions,” says a statement from the BUSPH.

“These data provide reassuring evidence that vaccination against both partners does not affect the fertility of couples trying to conceive,” said study co-author Dr. Lauren Wise, Professor of Epidemiology at BUSPH. In Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) even “explicitly” recommends the corona vaccination for women “of childbearing age, especially those who wish to have children”. It is about being optimally protected against corona during pregnancy. (tab) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.