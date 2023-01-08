According to a study carried out last year by the World Economic Forum, which came out in May of last year, Latinos now buy fewer video games and consume more of the Free-to-Play or F2P type.

The name of this document is ‘Digital payments connecting businesses and people in rising economies. An overview of online commerce in Latin America and Africa’and shares very interesting data about consumer habits.

The first thing that came to light is that Latino players only spend a global average of $28 dollars, much less than what a new game for consoles costs.

In the case of Mexico, 45% of players under 25 years of age only download F2P titles; that is, free with microntransactions.

In Brazil the percentage is 40% and in Colombia 55%. One of the factors that influence this is the high price of video games.

Others that have the same influence are the fear of buying online and not having access to credit cards. It is why Latinos purchase or pay for their Free-to-Play video games with alternative payment systems and digital wallets.

Mobile titles are the ones that attract the most attention in Latin America; They provide access at no cost with reduced payments, and in some cases, with advertisements. Latin American players tend to appreciate the above.

What other habits do Latinos have besides Free-to-Play video games?

something that reveals the study conducted by the World Economic Forum is that Latino gamers, in addition to prioritizing Free-to-Play video games, are the ones who spend the most time online.

They not only enjoy the multiplayer of their titles but also social networks and live broadcasts. Based on the above, there are some predictions regarding content generators and professional players based in Latin America.

According to trends, the volume of payments for the aforementioned should grow by 60% in Latin lands. To the degree of reaching the $61 billion mark in 2025.

What slows down the growth of video games in Latin America is the economic situation of the countries in the region and the level of income. Players may be drawn to the more sophisticated games but there simply isn’t the money to buy them.

In addition to Latin America we have more information on video games in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.