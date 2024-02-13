Home page politics

Most Germans demand that the Bundeswehr should be strengthened. The trouble spots in Ukraine and the Middle East are also the cause.

Berlin – Almost two years after the start of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, the traffic light coalition can rely on a solid majority of the population when making decisions to expand Germany's defense capability. According to a study by management consultancy PwC, 68 percent of Germans support such projects. However, 63 percent also think that the “turning point” announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in March 2022 has not yet arrived armed forces had arrived. The majority consider the necessary investments to be necessary: ​​57 percent support the intention to invest two percent or more of the gross domestic product in defense. 31 percent see this critically.

For the study, PwC is based on a representative survey of 500 men and women between the ages of 18 and 65 on January 9th and 10th. The results, which follow on from a 2022 study, were the German press agency on Tuesday (February 13th) in Berlin.

Strengthening the Bundeswehr: “Change of Mind on Defense Issues”

The Ukraine war obviously plays a major role in shaping the public's opinion. “In the survey from summer 2022, we were able to determine how much the population was shocked by the Russian attack on Ukraine and how clearly there was a change of heart on defense issues. The results from 2024 underline that people are still very concerned and want more efforts to strengthen security,” explained Wolfgang Zink, who is part of the team of authors of the Bundeswehr study at PwC in Germany.

The expansion of the troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, especially with that of the Defense Minister Boris Pistorius A total of 58 percent consider the planned German combat brigade in Lithuania to be rather necessary. When asked about their attitude towards the Bundeswehr, only 45.5 percent of those surveyed expressed themselves positively. In 2022, 54 percent still perceived the Bundeswehr positively.

Bundeswehr and NATO: Danger from Donald Trump?

When it comes to the question of whether Ukraine will be able to successfully assert itself against Russia with the support of the West, Germans are skeptical: 39 percent see opportunities. 48 percent are rather skeptical about Ukraine's long-term resilience.

Those surveyed are very skeptical about whether NATO and the West will continue their deterrence policy towards Russia in the event of another election Donald Trump to the US President would continue as before. Only 7 percent consider the USA to be reliable in this regard, while 15.4 percent have a fairly high level of trust. A clear majority of 59.1 percent expect that the USA would reduce its commitment to Ukraine under a Trump presidency.

In addition to the Bundeswehr, immigration is also an issue

The survey also shows that 69.5 percent of Germans believe that the war in the Middle East has worsened the security situation in Germany. This is expressed, for example, in unrest during demonstrations, anti-Semitism or Islamist attacks. More than half of Germans (52.1 percent) feel inadequately protected by the security authorities, while 38.3 percent feel adequate protection.

In addition, 76.2 percent are of the opinion that Germany is already overburdened with current immigration. An overwhelming majority of 81 percent support stronger measures to curb illegal migration, while 11.5 percent oppose it. In line with this, 76.5 percent support stricter controls at EU borders to ward off illegal immigrants and potential terrorists. Only 14.2 percent of those surveyed are against tightening controls. (skr/dpa)