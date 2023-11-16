Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/11/2023 – 21:49

Research released this Thursday (16) shows that 46.2% of Brazilian homes have some type of sanitation deprivation. According to the survey, of the total of 74 million homes, 8.9 million do not have access to the general water network; 16.8 million have an insufficient frequency of receipt; 10.8 million do not have a water reservoir; 1.3 million do not have a bathroom; and 22.8 million do not have sewage collection.

The study, produced by Instituto Trata Brasil, was based on data from the Annual Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNADCA), produced by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), from 2022.

Considering the five types of deprivation analyzed (access to the general network, insufficient frequency of receiving water, lack of a reservoir, absence of a bathroom, and lack of sewage collection), the study shows that 53.8% of Brazilian households do not have any deprivation; 25.2% have one; 9.9%, two; 9.3%, three; 1.4%, four; and 0.4%, five deprivations.

“The lack of treated water or environmental exposure to sewage, problems arising from lack of sanitation, have a decisive impact on the incidence of diseases with consequences for the health of children, young people and adults”, highlights the text of the study.

States

According to the research, the states with the largest population affected by the lack of access to the general water network are: Pará (3.9 million people), followed by Minas Gerais (2.3 million), Bahia (2.1 million), Pernambuco (1.8 million) and Rio de Janeiro (1.7 million). The study also shows that 9.8% of white people are affected by the problem; 11.1% of blacks; 9.6% of yellow ones; 15.9% of browns, and 18.9% of indigenous people.

Irregular water supply affects more people in Pernambuco (6.3 million), followed by Bahia (5.6 million), Pará (4.6 million), Rio de Janeiro (4.5 million), Minas Gerais (3 .8 million) and São Paulo (3.3 million). According to the data, 17.9% of the white population is affected by the problem; 24.3% black; 20.4% of yellow; 29.5% brown; and 32.5% of indigenous people.

Deprivation of water reservoir availability affects more people in Rio Grande do Sul (4.7 million people), followed by São Paulo (3.8 million), Pará (2.7 million), Paraná (2.2 million ), and Maranhão 2.1 (million). According to the survey, 12.4% of white people face the problem; 16.5% of blacks; 11.5% of yellow ones; 17.2% of browns, and 22.7% of indigenous people.

Bathroom deprivation affects the largest population in Pará (983.5 thousand people), Maranhão (916.1 thousand), Bahia (540 thousand), Amazonas (353.9 thousand), and Piauí (335.5 thousand). The problem affects 0.7% of white people; 2.1% of blacks; 1.9% of yellow ones; 3.4% of browns; and 5.1% of indigenous people.

The lack of sewage collection is most acute in Pará, where 7.02 million people face the problem; followed by Bahia (6.4 million people), Maranhão (5.4 million), Ceará (4.4 million), and Minas Gerais (4.07 million). The lack of sewage collection affects 24.2% of whites, 31% of blacks; 24.8% of yellow ones; 40.9% of browns, and 44.6% of indigenous people.

“The lack of sewage collection and treatment services, in turn, is responsible for another part of gastrointestinal infections. The most serious problems arise on the banks of contaminated rivers and streams or in streets where open sewage passes – in ditches, gutters, streams or rivers”, says the research text.