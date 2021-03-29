Study shows important results about the vaccines “Pfizer” and “Moderna”

A new US study showed positive results regarding the vaccines, “Pfizer” and “Moderna”, against the emerging corona virus.

According to the study, conducted by the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention and published today, Monday, the two vaccines are effective not only in preventing disease, but also in not transmitting the virus to the person who is vaccinated with one of them.

The study said that getting two doses of one of the two vaccines provides immunity by 90% against infection. Previous studies had shown the ability of the two vaccines to prevent disease or reduce symptoms of infection and death.

The latest study showed that the two vaccines, which were developed using messenger RNA technology, reduce the chances of the virus spreading under normal conditions. A previous study in Israel had shown that taking a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine reduces the chances of infection with the virus by up to 85%.

The CDC study included about 4000 people from the most vulnerable groups to the emerging corona virus, including health care workers, teachers and service workers, during the period from mid-December to mid-March, with the vaccinations being given to Americans on a large scale.

These groups were among the first to get vaccinated, along with the elderly, as they are most vulnerable to infection with the emerging coronavirus and to be affected by its symptoms.

The study participants underwent weekly antibody analysis, along with monitoring any symptoms they had. The researchers compared the rate of infection with the emerging corona virus among members of these groups who are most vulnerable to infection before receiving the vaccination and after receiving it, to estimate the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing disease or preventing infection with the virus.