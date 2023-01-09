Today much of the information of each individual is recorded on different devices ranging from a Tablet, cell phone, computers and even smart watches. Inside them users have applications and accounts under locks with passwords, and although someone may think that it is difficult to gain access, that is totally the opposite for hackers.

A study of Hive Systems informs us that hackers can crack all kinds of passwords in seconds, no matter if they use mixed characters. Of course, the number matters, since the less they are used, the easier it is to find the key. Although if they are used from 18, it can take up to years to find the correct answer.

Here is the comparative table:

So, it is best to create a password with 12 characters, but it must have a combination of punctuation marks, uppercase and lowercase letters, and clearly numbers. And it is that as can be seen in the table, it can take up to 3,000 years for them to find the key, something that people with a bank application will surely appreciate.

Via: Hive Systems

Editor’s note: It’s important to keep these kinds of things in mind, as hackers often get in in the shortest amount of time possible. The worst is when they succeed in stealing random credit card numbers.