Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

Press Split

Scientists have discovered an anti-aging mechanism that could potentially be used to treat age-related diseases.

Munich – Inflammation in the body characterizes the aging process. Scientists have now discovered an approach to block inflammatory cell messengers and thus improve health and lifespan. In the current study, which was published in the journal Nature It was investigated how the inhibition of the cell messenger interleukin-11 (IL-11) affects the quality of life and lifespan of mice. In order to prolong life, there is also a certain time of day to exercise, as a study finds.

Study shows how inhibiting certain molecules could slow down aging

Using genetic and pharmacological methods, scientists have discovered how to combat diseases caused by the effects of aging. Blocking the cell messenger IL-11, which activates signaling molecules such as ERK and mTORC1, could extend lifespan and improve health.

There may have been a breakthrough in age research, as antibodies could help combat ageing processes. (Symbolic image) © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

In the study, antibodies against IL-11 improved metabolism and even reduced frailty in mice from the age of 75 weeks. The mortality of the mice was thus increased by about 25 percent. While similar effects have been observed in fruit flies, yeast and worms, their health implications remain unclear. Mice offer more precise research results due to their comparable aging processes to humans.

Ancient viruses in the genes could be responsible for mental illnesses such as depression, a study has found.

Research reveals that the antibody could also fight age-related cancer

Cancer is often the main cause of age-related mortality in mice, as shown by pharmaceutical newspaper reported. Researchers were able to show that inhibiting IL-11 significantly reduces tumor formation and growth in older mice. Surprisingly, the reduced inflammation reduced the cancer rate in older mice that were treated with anti-IL-11. These findings suggest that the use of antibodies against the messenger substance could be promising for cancer treatment. Researchers have found that cancer occurs most frequently in people who belong to a certain generation. (cg)

The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.