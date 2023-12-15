Home page World

Bettina Menzel

A vegan diet can prevent cardiovascular diseases. This is the result of a Stanford study that conducted a twin experiment.

Stanford – Living vegan is good for you climate. A look at the shows this CO₂ calculator from the Federal Environment Agency. But there are also very selfish arguments for becoming vegan: A study by Stanford University with 22 pairs of twins has now shown that a purely plant-based diet has positive effects on cardiovascular health. The positive consequences appeared after just four weeks. The study was published November 30, 2023 in the medical journal Jama Network published.

Study from Stanford University: Vegan diet can prevent cardiovascular diseases

Even though humans are fundamentally omnivorous – i.e. omnivores – a scientific study at Stanford University was able to show this USA have now proven that a vegan diet has a positive effect on health. A research team led by Christopher Gardner divided 22 pairs of identical twins into two groups: one of the twins ate a purely plant-based diet for eight weeks, the other also ate meat, dairy products and eggs.

Especially in nutritional studies, it is fundamentally difficult to prove a direct causal connection. Because perfect laboratory conditions are not possible, different genes or different environmental factors such as stress play a role. The fact that the Stanford study compared identical twins reduced the confounding factor of genes and made the results all the more robust.

Nutrition study: Four weeks with food deliveries, four weeks cooking yourself

The experiment lasted a total of eight weeks. The participants received breakfast, lunch and dinner for the first four weeks of the experiment. Both the meat eaters and the vegans in the study received balanced meals without sugar and refined starches. Instead there were lots of legumes, vegetables, fruits and whole grains. One twin in each pair also ate chicken, fish, eggs, cheese and other animal products.

In the last four weeks of the study, the participants cooked their own food. They should choose as few processed foods as possible and each meal should contain a balanced mix of vegetables, starches, protein and healthy fats. In addition, one of the requirements was to alternate within each food group. 43 of the 44 participants managed to adhere to the guidelines. According to scientist Christopher Gardner, this shows that switching to a vegan lifestyle can be learned within four weeks. “Our study used a diet that is accessible to everyone, as 21 of the 22 vegans adhered to the diet,” said the researcher.

These are the results of the study: Veganism prevents cardiovascular diseases

The researchers measured the participants' blood values ​​once at the start of the study, again after four weeks and again at the end of the study. Those test subjects who were vegan during the experiment had an average baseline LDL cholesterol value of 110.7 mg/dL at the beginning and at the end the value was 95.5 mg/dL. According to scientists, a healthy level is below 100.

For comparison: The meat eaters started the study with an average baseline value of 118.5 mg/dL and ended up with 116.1 mg/dL. The “vegan” participants also lost an average of 4.2 kilograms more weight than the meat eaters and had lower fasting insulin levels.

The three factors – a lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol concentration, a lower fasting insulin level and weight loss – have a positive effect on health. “The results of this study indicate that a healthy plant-based diet offers significant cardiometabolic protection compared to a healthy omnivorous diet,” the researchers concluded. In plain language this means: A vegan diet prevents cardiovascular diseases. Lower insulin levels also reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

“More plant-based foods are more important than a strict vegan diet.”

If you can't manage your diet completely without animal products, you can also reduce meat, dairy products, etc. to achieve a positive effect. Both for your own health, as well as for the climate. Scientist Gardner also emphasized that it is more important than a strict vegan diet to simply include more plant-based foods in your diet. “A vegan diet may provide additional benefits such as increasing gut bacteria and reducing telomere loss, which slows down the aging of the body,” the researcher further explained. According to his own statements, he has been eating a “predominantly vegan diet” for 40 years.

In Germany, the trend is already moving away from meat: According to the 2023 nutrition report from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL), the proportion of people who eat meat and sausage every day has fallen from 25 to 20 percent this year.

However, meat eaters are ahead in one respect: vitamin B12 cannot be absorbed with a vegan diet. According to research results, the vitamin B12 levels of the “vegan” study participants did not differ statistically from those of the omnivores after eight weeks. However, the Stanford researchers point out that long-term vegans are usually recommended to take cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12). This is usually done through nutritional supplements in the form of tablets.