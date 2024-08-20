A scientific study revealed that obtaining the body’s needs from plant sources such as vegetables, grains, legumes and nuts helps improve health and reduces the chances of premature death, especially due to heart disease.

In a study published in the scientific journal Jama Internal Medicine, a joint research team from the United States, China, Finland and Sweden followed the health of more than 400,000 people aged about 61 years, and found that people who rely on plant sources to obtain their body’s fat needs instead of animal sources have a significantly lower risk of dying early over a period of 24 years.

The benefits of fats from plant sources have been particularly focused on the heart and blood vessels. Conversely, high intakes of fats from animal sources have been shown to be harmful to health and increase the risk of death from cardiovascular problems.

Researchers explained that vegetable fats that can be obtained from vegetables, legumes, grains and nuts are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats, while animal fats that are available from eggs and dairy products contain high levels of saturated fatty acids that are harmful to health, according to the website “Health Day”, which specializes in medical research.

The research team confirmed that reducing the amount of animal fats a person consumes by just 5% and replacing them with fats from plant sources could save his life.