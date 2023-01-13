Oxford, United Kingdom.- Patients with severe alcoholism showed considerable cognitive improvements within just a few weeks of staying sober, according to an article published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

The research took 32 patients with severe alcohol use disorder as a sample (AUD) and most showed improvement within a few weeks of staying sober.

Specifically, the 63 percent of the patients had breakthroughs within 18 days of stopping drinking alcohol.

For the authors of the article, this could be key, since with just a few weeks it was possible to reverse some of the damage caused by excess alcohol.

Most of the study participants were men who they received help with detoxification treatment and were medicated with thiamine.

They were also subjected to the Brief Assessment of Alcohol-Related Neuropsychological Impairment (Bearni), which shows the cognitive state of an alcoholic.

We recommend you read:

The limitation of the study is that it was carried out on a very small sample.however, it is expected that it be carried out in a larger universe to continue investigating regarding the cognitive recovery of alcoholics.

(With information from El Tiempo)