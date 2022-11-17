Reducing the noise isn’t just for disgruntled parents – a new study has shown it could protect over 1 billion people at risk of hearing loss.

When it comes to phones, music, movies and concerts, it’s common for teens and young adults to listen too loudly and too long, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

+ Apple headphones can act as hearing aids, says study

“We estimate that 0.67 to 1.35 billion individuals aged 12 to 34 worldwide are likely to engage in unsafe listening practices” and are therefore at risk of hearing loss, said the study’s lead author, Lauren Dillard, via email. Dillard is a consultant to the World Health Organization and a postdoctoral fellow at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Exposure to sound at very high volume can fatigue the sensory cells and structures in the ear, Dillard said. If this goes on for too long, they can become permanently damaged, resulting in hearing loss, tinnitus, or both.

The researchers conducted a meta-analysis of scientific articles on unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021 across three databases, the study said.

Unsafe practices were tracked according to headphone use, as well as attendance at entertainment venues such as concerts, bars and clubs, according to the study.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limits safe noise levels to around 85 decibels for 40 hours a week. If you listen for just 2.5 hours a day, that’s about 92 decibels, according to the study.

Connected to a smartphone downloaded with MP3 audio files, listeners typically choose volumes up to 105 decibels, and venues typically range from 104 to 112 decibels, the study said.

Fortunately, policies, companies and individuals can implement measures to encourage safe listening and protect hearing from damage over time, Dillard said.

The study analysis was rigorous and the evidence is compelling that hearing loss should be a public health priority, said De Wet Swanepoel, professor of audiology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Swanepoel was not affiliated with the study.

“Music is a gift to be cherished for a lifetime,” said Swanepoel, who is also editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Audiology. “The message is to enjoy your music, but safely.”