A recent study conducted by the Osaka University and Nihon University has revealed that video games can have positive effects on mental health, especially when used in a controlled manner. During the 2020 pandemic, when millions of people were confined to their homes, video games became an important tool to combat social isolation and stress. Researchers analyzed the impact of video games on the mental health of different groups of people, finding clear benefits in aspects such as reducing anxiety and strengthening emotional well-being.

The use of video games on various platforms was compared, including the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, and found that mental health benefits were more significant for Big N players. It is suggested that this could be because many Big N games are designed to be more interactive, social and casual in nature, facilitating greater connection between users. In contrast, Big N players were more likely to experience mental health benefits. PS5 experienced minor improvements, which could be related to the more intense and competitive nature of many of their titles.

Furthermore, the study notes that video games can act as a means of maintaining social contact in times of isolation, something that was crucial during the pandemic. Multiplayer games, in particular, allowed friends and family to stay connected, mitigating the negative impact of lockdown on mental health. The researchers suggest that rather than demonising screen time, it is important to consider how video games can contribute to wellbeing in certain contexts.

Following these findings, organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Japanese universities may reconsider their stances on digital media consumption. Traditionally, these institutions have warned about the risks of excessive screen use, but the study by Japanese universities suggests that, under certain circumstances, video games can have a positive impact. The context of the pandemic has shown that moderate use of video games can be a useful tool to promote mental health, especially in situations of stress or isolation.

Findings from the 2020 pandemic highlight that video games can offer significant mental health benefits, particularly when played on platforms that encourage social interaction. As the world moves toward greater digital media consumption, studies like this one open the door to a more balanced debate about the role video games can play in promoting emotional and social well-being.

Via: Nature Human Behavior

Author’s note: I imagine it also depends a lot on the person’s situation and the type of game they try. Still, it’s striking that Nintendo places itself among the beneficial products.