We are finally in the holiday season, and that means that product stores will be full of people looking for the ideal gifts for their loved ones, among all the objects, it is evident that video games are quite requested on the shopping lists. Santa Claus. And now, a new study mentions that the people of Mexico will spend the most of their earnings in this part of the entertainment industry.

According to what has been made known through The CIU, people are going to spend a little more than 15,639 million pesos, which is equivalent to much more than what was accumulated in previous years, and that is precisely because there is a lot of variety within the market. Among the options to find, there is Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switchwhether consoles or video games, as well as accessories that always serve as controls, covers and more.

The marketing research manager The CIU, Rolando Alamilla mentions that the growth of video game sales to the Mexico It is much higher, even than when it reached its peak during the scarcity of the pandemic that saw many people not buying their console. Added to this is the fact that the availability of current generation consoles no longer has limited parts, and now that many games no longer share a catalog with PS4 and Xbox Onemany will do their thing.

Here is a graph prepared by the study:

This is what they mentioned:

Seasonality in the purchase and desire to own video games has an impact on the level of sales recorded at the end of each year. Therefore, during the last quarter of this year, an increase in sales of 94.2% is estimated compared to the third quarter of 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the increase in sales will be supported by a common justification, and that is precisely the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI for the following months, since Rockstar Games confirmed that it will not be released for PC, thus giving the outlook for it to be played on Xbox and PlayStation. That will have people running for their console and waiting for the exit while playing big releases like Spider-Man 2, Starfieldamong other large-scale titles.

Via: The CIU

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, many of us have contributed to the purchase of dozens of video games during the year, but it is a pretty good hobby, so continuing to buy is a fact. Many of us will continue to consume this type of entertainment, since its quality of fun meets the demands.