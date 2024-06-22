AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 06/21/2024 – 21:50

A study on sweet potato cultivation on Easter Island concluded that there was never an overpopulation that caused an “ecocide” for the first inhabitants of Polynesian origin in this Pacific territory, belonging to Chile.

Published this Friday (21) by the Scientific Advances magazine of the American University of Columbia, the study highlights that the disappeared civilization of Rapa Nui, the native name of the island, never “reached unsustainable levels” that caused its supposed collapse.

Instead, the Polynesians who arrived about a thousand years ago on this remote island territory, located 3,700 km from the Chilean mainland, “found ways to cope with the island’s severe limitations and maintained a small, stable population for centuries.”

The researchers drew on “a new and sophisticated inventory of ingenious rock gardens” where the Rapa Nui grew potatoes, a staple of their diet.

According to scholars, the surface of these crops could support only around 2,000 or 3,000 people, a number that Europeans found when they arrived on the island in the 18th century, and not the 17,500 or 25,000 estimated to date based on the need for labor. to carve their famous Moais, giant stone sculptures.

Scientists have searched for decades for the cause of the disappearance of the civilization that created these monoliths. “This shows that the population could never have been as large as some previous estimates,” said study lead author Dylan Davis, a researcher at Columbia.

“The lesson is contrary to the collapse theory. People were able to be very resilient in the face of limited resources by modifying the environment in a way that helped,” Davis explained.

Formed by volcanic rock, Easter Island is possibly the most remote inhabited place on Earth and one of the last to be colonized. About 5,000 km to the west are the Cook Islands, from where colonists are believed to have set sail around the year 1200 AD.

To protect themselves from adverse conditions, the first settlers used a technique that consisted of spreading stones on low surfaces to protect crops from salt spray and wind. With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers studied rock gardens and their characteristics in the field for a period of five years.

Binghamton University archaeologist Carl Lipo, co-author of the research, added that accumulated evidence based on radiocarbon dating of artifacts and human remains does not support the idea of ​​large populations either.

The island is currently inhabited by around 8 thousand people, in addition to around 100 thousand tourists per year.