Scientists from the University of Granada (UGR), in collaboration with the University of La Frontera (Chile), have analyzed the emotional impact they have favorite romantic songs of a couple, using techniques of infrared thermography, with the result that they modify the body’s temperature depending on the degree of infatuation.

Specifically, and according to the UGR in a press release, the results of the investigation suggest that, when a recent partner (less than six months of relationship) listen to what they consider “their song”, there is a body cooling (sympathetic activation), especially at the tip of the nose, both cheeks, the forehead on the left and right side, and the tip of the middle finger of the dominant hand.

Nevertheless, in those couples with high levels of bonding and satisfaction, more stable, listening to their song produces a body warming in these same parts, which is greater the more united they are.

The researchers, belonging to the Mind, Brain and Behavior Research Center (Cimcyc), have also determined the differences that occur in skin temperature in former partners when they listen to their romantic song.

Thus, in those people who long for a former partner, listen to their song produces cooling or heating greater than the one that produces his current romantic song with his current partner.

The temperature changes mostly at the tip of the nose, both cheeks, the forehead on the left and right side, and the tip of the middle finger of the dominant hand.

“In this way, the thermal reaction of the skin to” our song “becomes a good indicator of the satisfaction of the couple, and could allow us to find out with an objective criterion (body temperature) if you miss your ex or love him more than your current partner; if he wanted it in another way (more passionate) or if the link has already switched off (when there are no thermal changes) “, explained Emilio Gómez Milan, a researcher at the Thermography Laboratory of Cimcyc.

To carry out this study (which is currently continuing at Cimcyc), the UGR researchers ask couples and former partners to listen to their song, to measure their body temperature and record the changes that occur in it. They also measure through questionnaires the satisfaction of the couple, and how close they feel.

Romantic songs change the body temperature.

Thus, the scientists also asked the participants in the framework of this study to listen to songs of different styles for the first time, and indicate from one to ten how much they like it. The ten songs (outstanding, his favorites) produced a strong activation of the autonomic nervous system, leading to a “cold” response with vasoconstriction (physiological narrowing of the blood vessels by contraction of vascular smooth muscle) and piloerection (the effect ‘ goose bumps’), which results in a thermal drop in temperature on the face, especially on the nose and hands.

The “remarkable” songs (with an average of seven), however, produce a thermal increase in the face and hands (“they give warmth, due to dominant parasympathetic activation”, the authors point out), while the neutral songs or that we do not like hardly produce thermal changes, or these are random.

