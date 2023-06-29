Choosing an internet or phone service company is always difficult. They all have pros and cons, so the Federal Institute of Telecommunications carried out a report called I am user which, on a quarterly basis, shows statistical data related to the number of nonconformities, status and level of satisfaction, among other factors, to qualify the providers of these services.

This 2023 edition is the first time it has been carried out and the results indicate that there are two companies that stand out for being the worst, or at least the ones that receive the most complaints. megacable and Telmex.

And then you will say, yes well, Telmex is the one who has more users, surely he will receive more complaints. But, not only the number of complaints is considered, but it is also compared with the user base relationship of each operator, so we can obtain data that indicates how many complaints there are per 100,000 users and obtain a clear comparison. These are the results of complaints about internet service:

Megacable – 18.43

Telmex – 12.01

Totalplay – 8-58

Izzy – 5.56

Movistar – .10

Telcel – 0.05

AT&T – 0.04

Interestingly, in terms of the number of users, Telmex and megacable They are at opposite poles, being Telmex the company with the largest number of users and megacable the one that has less At the end of the list we can see how much Telcel as AT&T they ranked as the providers with the fewest problems, although they only provide mobile phone service and do not have any packages that offer internet for home or office.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: I have never had problems so serious as to change from Telmex, and when I have considered it, they tell me that other providers use the same infrastructure :/