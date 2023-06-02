A recent study conducted by experts from the Royal College of Veterinary Medicine of London has yielded surprising results in relation to the aggression in dogs. Contrary to popular belief, the breed that tops the list as the most aggressive is not the one one would expect.

According to an article published in ‘The Telegraph’, researchers discovered that the color of the dog’s hair It can also influence your level of aggressiveness. During the study, various breeds of dogs were analyzed, and it was found that the golden-coated cocker spaniels stood out for their aggressive behavior.

Revealing Figures: An Alarming Percentage

The data obtained from the study revealed that approximately 2.2% of All the dogs analyzed showed signs of aggressiveness.

However, the situation was alarming when it came to the english cocker spaniel golden fur. This specific group presented a much higher percentage, reaching an astonishing 12.1% of aggressiveness.

The researchers dug deeper into their analysis and found an interesting pattern. Within the cocker spaniels themselves of golden fur, those with more uniform coat color showed a higher propensity for aggression compared to those with different markings or shades.

Rottweiler. Photo: Pixabay

Education and Awareness: Keys for a Harmonious Coexistence

Given these findings, it is important to take into account the influence that hair color can have on the behavior of our friends. canines. If you are thinking of adopting a Cocker spaniel golden-coated English, it is essential that you inform yourself and be prepared to educate it properly.

The responsibility of the owner in the care and education of his dog should not be underestimated. It is essential that we understand that any breed of dogRegardless of their appearance, they can present aggressive behaviors if they are not given proper socialization and correct training from an early age.

Although it is important to note that the aggression in dogs It is not determined exclusively by race, there are certain breeds that have been stigmatized due to incidents related to aggression in the past.

It is essential to remember that a dog’s behavior is influenced by various factors, such as upbringing, environment and socialization.

Here are some breeds that are often considered to be potentially more prone to aggressive behavior, but this does not mean that all individuals of these breeds are aggressive:

pitbull terrier

Rottweiler

doberman pinscher

German shepherd

Akita Inu

English bulldog

chow chow

canary dam

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Argentine Dogo

Remember that aggressiveness in dogs It is not determined solely by breed, and each dog is an individual with its own personality and temperament.

Early socialization, proper training, and responsible care are key factors in ensuring balanced and friendly behavior in any breed of dog.