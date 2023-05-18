The MX Internet Association presented the results of the 19th Study on the Habits of Internet Users in Mexico 2023, revealing the impact of the pandemic on the adoption of digital technologies in the country and the digital and social transformation that it has generated.

According to the study, 42.7% of those surveyed spend between 7 and more than 9 hours connected to the Internet, while only 12.2% have a connection time of between one and three hours.

The use of the Internet to carry out banking operations has experienced a notable increase of 44% compared to 2022, being an activity carried out by 61.8% of Mexican Internet users in 2023.

Between the main activities carried out by internet users in Mexico include access to social networks or platforms (84.8%), sending and receiving emails (76.3%), sending messages through WhatsApp or other messaging services (69.5%), listening to music or online radio (67.6%) , watch movies or series (63.2%), carry out banking operations (61.8%), use maps (61%), make video calls (56.8%), carry out online procedures (52.4%), read or view relevant content (52.3%) , taking online courses (45.3%), buying food or grocery shopping (35.9%), requesting transportation (34.8%), playing games online (26.1%), looking for a job or business relationships (22.5%), doing stock trading (7.8%), consult doctors online or telemedicine (7.7%), find a partner or meet people (6.4%), and buy or sell cryptocurrencies (4%).

The study also highlights differences in internet use between different generations. Generation Z and Millennials have a greater use of social networks, consumption of music and movies, access to content of interest and use of messaging services.

49.70% of Millennials take online courses, while only 27.9% of Generation Z do. Additionally, 41.10% of Gen Z play online, compared to 30.10% of Millennials. The purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies are more common in the Millennial Generation (7.70%), and 11.20% of them resort to online medical consultations.

Regarding the most used applications to make video calls, WhatsApp tops the list with 89%, followed by Zoom (81%), Google Meet (70.6%), Teams (47.3%), Skype (25.5%) and Facebook (23.9%). %).

The study also reveals the main concerns of users when browsing the Internet. The theft of personal data is the biggest concern for 81.5% of those surveyed, followed by receiving viruses on their devices (58.4%), invasion of privacy (57.6%), fraud (52.8%), receiving false news (26.5% ), receiving unpleasant or inappropriate content (24.6%) and cyberbullying (21%).

Regarding social networks, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are the most used by Mexicans in general, with 95.6%, 84.9% and 76.2% of users respectively. YouTube (59.3%), Twitter (55.8%), LinkedIn (49.6%), TikTok (44.2%), Telegram (41.9%) and Pinterest (33.5%) also stand out.

Social networks are mainly used to stay informed (77%), stay connected with friends and family (76.8%), consume entertainment content (62.6%), keep in touch with work colleagues (44.7%), seek recommendations or reviews of products (35.6%), make purchases (33.5%), offer professional services (22.5%), look for a job (16%), look for health services (12%) and look for a partner (6.9%).

The adoption of digital technologies and the use of the Internet in Mexico continue to grow, with a significant impact on the daily life of citizens, communication, access to information and the performance of various online activities.