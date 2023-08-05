from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/04/2023 – 18:16 Share

Increase operational efficiency, adopt ESG (Environmental, social and governance) implementing the digital transformation and improving margins through cost reduction are the main objectives of executives responsible for the area of shopping in 2023. This is what the study “Orchestradores de Valor: Global CPO Survey 2023”, carried out by deloitte, an organization with the most diverse professional services portfolio in the world. The report emphasizes the importance of viewing the purchasing area as a strong generator of value and emphasizes that, through intelligent investments, it is possible to obtain a significant positive impact on the results of organizations.

Summary

• The ‘Global Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Survey 2023’ reveals that 90% of professionals reported that they are participating in projects and actions aimed at social, environmental and corporate responsibility;

• Pressure due to rising inflation was identified as the main risk for organizations;

• 45% of respondents state that the purchasing area is more likely to be seen as an excellent partner in business strategies;

• A large majority (87%) of purchasing leaders say accessing talent through organizational redesign is the best way to drive performance.

The survey, conducted in 40 countries with almost 350 CPOs (Chief Procurement Officers), revealed an increasing focus on risk management priorities, the need to restructure the operating model and increase the importance of ESG within the area. According to 70% of respondents, risks related to purchasing and continuity in supply chains have increased in the last 12 months. The pressure resulting from the increase in inflation was identified as the main risk for organizations. As a result, there is an urgent need to restructure the operating model, investing more and more in talent and digital transformation. The data also indicate that topics on social, environmental and corporate responsibility have gained more relevance. Around 90% of respondents reported that they participate in projects and actions focused on these themes. On the other hand, in the case of social responsibility, 60% of those interviewed said they did not have a clear definition of diversity, due to the lack of a comprehensive program within companies.

“The purchasing function has been increasingly valued and strategic for organizations. The same global trends observed in the study are evident in Brazil, especially given the presence of several international companies operating locally. The role of professionals in this area has evolved from a purely operational role to a strategic role that contributes to the creation of value and the optimization of company resources. With supply chains becoming more global and complex, the challenges have also increased. Additionally, volatility in commodity prices, interruptions in supply chains even in a post-pandemic moment and the demands for ESG have impacted this area”, highlights Márcio Panassol, partner of Tax Consulting in Supply Chain & Procurement at Deloitte.

The business priorities that impact the purchasing area continue to increase and require the adoption of more advanced strategies

Regarding the performance of the purchasing area, the study indicates that, in general, executives are being challenged to seek more expressive results amid a broader set of priorities. There was a drop in performance related to avoided costs (from 79% to 76%), savings (from 84% to 69%), improvement in cash flow (from 60% to 52%) and, finally, labor efficiency (from 60% to 53%) when compared to the previous survey.

CPOs believe that their performance in meeting stakeholder expectations is also declining. Purchasing saw a reduction in its effectiveness as a strategic business partner in several areas, including Finance (2%), Manufacturing/Operations (10%), Human Resources (2%), Sales and Marketing (10%), R&D (11%) and Taxes (11%). Only the actions that were more integrated with the Legal and IT areas maintained or showed an increase in the effectiveness of their relationships. On the other hand, the risk management and sustainability indicators managed to reach their targets. Both showed a 6% increase in achieving their results.

Failure to meet organizations’ financial targets is due to today’s global economy, which is characterized by price volatility, unstable market conditions and fluctuations in exchange rates. Still, 45% of respondents understand that the purchasing area is more likely to be considered an excellent business partner. A relevant aspect is the fact that the C-Level offers 30% more support in relation to investments in the area and there is an average 54% more active involvement of purchases in corporate decision-making.

Executives are facing an increase in their priorities and an increased demand to balance a traditional focus on cost reduction with other emerging needs such as ESG and digital transformation. The survey reveals that the main priorities of these executives are: improving operational efficiency (74%), adopting socio-environmental responsibility practices (72%), implementing digital transformation (72%) and optimizing margins through cost reduction (71%). %). To address this broad set of priorities, executives must also adopt increasingly advanced strategies, such as expanding collaboration with suppliers (61%), investing in digital transformation (42%) and enhancing demand management capabilities.

“The global economy has created great difficulties for many companies around the world due to high inflation. In Brazil, some organizations managed to optimistically deal with and overcome this obstacle through new business strategies. This approach is also driven by the need to adopt new solutions with technological innovations and investments in the development of the purchasing team to focus more on management. All these tools proved to be necessary both in the national and global scenario, as they bring efficiency, agility and valuable insights to the decision-making process in this more challenging context”, says Panassol.

Purchasing executives drive value by managing their workload and talent and driving digital transformation

Purchasing executives who managed to overcome adversity and demonstrated ability to achieve current goals were named in the study as “value orchestrators”. These professionals built resilience for the future by investing in three main areas: organization, talent and digitalization. According to the data, the standardization of policies, processes, systems and data is, again, by far the main strategy, allowing greater agility. When it comes to accessing talent through organizational redesign, 87% of purchasing leaders agree that this is the biggest driver of performance.

The report also indicates the existence of skills gaps related to digital (42%), interpersonal (28%) and technical (25%) skills. The development of these talents should focus more on new skills and real-time analytical skills, rather than just periodic training programs. Despite the gaps in interpersonal skills being greater, most CPOs are focusing more on technical knowledge training. The budget for training jumped from 4% to 8% of the total purchasing area budget, compared to the last edition.

It is widely recognized by CPOs that digital transformation is a key strategy to improve efficiency and ability to generate results in the next 12 months. The technologies most adopted and already implemented in companies are: advanced analysis and visualization (13%) and process automation – RPA (23%). However, 80% of respondents claim that digital transformation remains the #3 priority over the next 12 months, behind operational efficiency and ESG.

Valuable companies focus on improving the skills of their employees to mitigate risks and build resilience

Regarding the risk scenario, the majority of respondents (around 70%) noticed an increase in the last 12 months. Only 26% said they were able to predict risk “to a large extent” or “completely”. Risks include rising cost due to supplier price increases (53%), supply shortages or restrictions (49%), express shipping (25%) and inventory imbalance (15%). The biggest risks ahead, according to respondents, are pressure from rising inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, vendor resilience, and talent retention and hiring.

It is crucial to better understand the supply chain beyond direct suppliers. This understanding will be a critical capability for achieving true agility. The most effective mitigation strategies, as indicated by purchasing executives, are the use of active alternative sources (75%), improved collaboration and information sharing with suppliers (68%), greater visibility into the supply chain (62%) and increased inventory levels (54%).

In this context, value organizations are focused on improving the skills of their employees to build resilience in the market. Top capabilities indicated for improvement are supplier relationship and management (88%), supply market intelligence and scenario modeling (50%), and value stream mapping and cost modeling (46%) due to increased outages of the global supply chain.

“Value orchestrator” executives have a more strategic focus and larger budget dedicated to supplier diversity

Value orchestrating executives have a greater strategic focus on supplier diversity and allocate a more substantial budget to corporate social responsibility and ESG issues. Currently, 24% of these executives invest in actions related to socio-environmental responsibility in their companies, compared to only 8% of the other survey respondents. The expectation is that this number will grow to 30% next year, among the leading value orchestrators.

In addition, these executives achieve excellence by committing to reducing environmental impacts, through a focus on carbon neutrality (67%), setting carbon reduction goals (85%) and aligning with climate goals (51% ), in contrast to the other survey respondents. While CPOs continue to be challenged by resource constraints and their organization’s growing needs, there are several aspects that inspire them in today’s marketplace: the opportunity to promote sustainability and social impact, the increased influence of purchasing on business decisions and acting as change agents, which will result in the growth and transformation of the area.

Even in the face of difficulties related to visibility, lack of resources, trends in the global economy and business continuity, activities focused on transformation, organizational assessment and cost management were the ones that had the most impact in the last 12 months.

About the search

The Orchestrators of Value: Global Chief Product Officer (CPO) Survey 2023 report was conducted by Deloitte with nearly 350 CPOs in 40 countries across a wide range of industries across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Latin America .