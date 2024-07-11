Home page World

Losing weight is not an easy thing. There are many diet tips. For men, there is apparently one effective method of losing weight – money.

Bremen – It is not the Apple Cider Vinegar or another miracle cure: Overweight men lose more kilos if the motivation – especially the financial incentive – is right. “Cash for kilos” pays off when losing weight. Text messages alone do not show such a clear success in obesity. This is the result of a study published in the specialist journal JAMA published study, also known as “Game of Stones”.

What helps overweight men on a diet? Two factors are important

585 men from Bristol, Belfast and Glasgow took part in the one-year study. The subjects were randomly divided into three groups:

Group 1: Text messages with financial incentives

Group 2: text messages only

Group 3: Control group without financial reward and extra support

The average age of the men in the study was 50 years. Thirty-nine percent of the participants came from a low socioeconomic background, and 40 percent suffered from two or more long-term health conditions.

Study reveals how men can lose weight better

The group of subjects who received text messages with financial incentives received motivational text messages and tips for healthy eating. They were also promised 400 British pounds (equivalent to 473.26 euros) at the end of the study.

However, only if they achieve their weight loss goals: After three months they have to lose five percent of their body weight (otherwise 50 pounds are deducted), after six months ten percent of their body weight (otherwise 150 pounds are deducted). They have 200 pounds deducted if they do not lose ten percent of their body weight within a year.

“Kilo for Cash” – cash rewards and SMS motivate men to lose weight

The result of the study after one year: men who received cash in addition to text messages had lost the most weight (five percent). In comparison, the SMS group only lost a little weight (three percent) and the control group only lost very little (one percent).

According to the study, the difference in weight loss was “significant” when comparing the group with text messages plus cash rewards and the control group. However, it was not significant when comparing text messages alone with the control group.

“The study has shown that cash rewards are a popular and effective way to help men lose weight,” said study leader Pat Hoddinott from the Nursing, Midwifery and Health Professions Research Unit at the University of Stirling in a statement. In their view, it would be a cost-effective solution for the health service, requiring only four health appointments and only paying out the money at the end to those who lose more than five percent of their starting weight.

“However, we know that men often don’t like going to traditional weight loss groups.”

“Weight loss can make people feel better, reduce the risk of many health problems such as diabetes, and support the health service’s goal of keeping men healthy,” explains study leader Pat Hoddinott. “However, we know that men are often reluctant to join traditional weight loss groups.”

Money also helps women lose weight

However, the fact that cash bonuses help people lose weight is nothing new. The Rhineland-Westphalian Institute for Economic Research (RWI) already studied this phenomenon in 2012 among men and women.

It even turned out that financial incentives seem to have a different effect on men and women. “While doubling the bonus did not lead to any noticeably greater weight loss among male study participants, the female subjects were apparently more motivated by the higher bonus and lost more weight than with the lower bonus.” Speaking of women. According to a study, women can keep fit much more easily than men.

