Currently, with the advancement of technology, unfortunately negative attitudes such as harassment are not foreign to those who take advantage of this way of interacting with people through social media pages and chats, and although the gaming community is normally healthy, it is not can be saved from few cases. Thus, on the part of the so-called Anti-Defanation League from New York, it has been mentioned that the industry is an easy target for people to be disturbed in the voice chats of some releases.

From what they have shown in the most recent survey, they indicate that a large number of people in the USA They have been exposed to all types of harassment within games, this ranges from rudeness on social networks to people looking for those who decide to bother to send private messages. This has been marked as more common in young ages, specifically adolescents who have been most affected by all this information capture.

Among the most important data collected is that of the 110 million online multiplayer players in the United States, 83 million are said to have been exposed to hate and harassment in recent months. That three out of four experience online harassment, more so if they are in the adolescent range. There are even adults who claim to prefer things online to avoid the inconvenience that comes with entering an online multiplayer, even saving money through microtransactions.

It is worth mentioning that this harassment is increasing over the years, stating that in 2023 This was much larger compared to the 2022; and of course, this includes the most important reason of all being based on the gender identity of the players themselves. Fortunately, the part of adults is a bit hopeful, given that the rate of harassment has decreased over time, but there is still a certain sector that prevails.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It is definitely unlikely that these attitudes will disappear overnight, but as more people become aware, it is possible that year after year the percentage will drop significantly. We will see in 2025 if this has finally been achieved.