Scientists say that taking pictures while visiting a famous historical monument or viewing a piece of art can actually weaken our memory of events, by making us focus on the act of taking pictures rather than the moment itself.

In experiments, researchers in New York found that participants were better at remembering the details of artwork when they did not take snapshots of them.

Many people take pictures as a way to preserve the important moments in their lives, but the study indicates that this does not actually work.

In their paper, the researchers say the literature is currently mixed, with some studies showing weakness and others showing improvements. Completing two tasks simultaneously (viewing and shooting) can simply result in memory impairment of the photographed subjects.

The researchers conducted a series of experiments involving 525 participants, in which various pieces of artwork were displayed, including paintings, drawings and photographs.

They were asked to photograph some artifacts with a camera phone, while they watched others.

Participants then informed that they would complete a memory test for the artwork they viewed.

The artwork used in the study tested two types of classification of objects by the human brain – “perceptual” and “conceptual”.

Perception refers to certain details that we perceive and compute the similarities between one object and another. Conceptual, it is based on ideas and concepts, and it allows us to remember things based on their influence.

In more than five experiments, the team found that the graphic art was remembered more poorly than the art it had just been shown, after a short (20 minutes) and long (48 hours) delay between viewing and recall.

The researchers found that the participants experienced memory impairment in all of the tests.

The study suggests that doing so triggers a memory in our unconscious mind and gives us a pleasant dash of nostalgia – but it can take something away from the original moment.

One limitation of the study is that it focuses on art – but this in and of itself can have implications for visiting world-renowned artworks in museums.