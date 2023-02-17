Today the video game industry is more present than ever, with the release of great titles every month on the market, something that has not rested for many years. And this may make you think that the largest number of users who play for the longest time is that of generation Z, but a new study tells us otherwise.

As compiled by the page of ExpressVPN In a survey, Millennials are the generation that spends more time in front of a television with the console or in front of the PC monitor. That means that people who are already in their late 20s and early 30s spend their time buying many titles that sometimes don’t end up due to so many releases on the horizon.

That study had responses from 1,000 gamers in the US and 1,000 in the UK, indicating that millennials are much more likely to play video games regularly and for long periods of time. But that doesn’t stop there, since they also have an emotional connection to gaming, which serves as therapy.

Here is the survey table:

The verdict is reached, that Millennial gamers feel so fond of this medium because they grew up with it, since they have been growing and evolving with it since they were little. Some even came to mention to the page that they have been addicted to these, even being an impulse over which they no longer have much control.

In the same way, generation Z is more busy with homework and study, so they don’t play as much as older ones, and they prefer to spend time with videos of Youtube Or until TikTok. Undoubtedly, a somewhat less detachment towards video games.

Via: ExpressVPN

Editor’s note: That is somewhat surprising, since today some influencers have stood out for their love of video games. However, it is clear that Millennials have more income to finance their hobby.