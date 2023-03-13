Arms imports into Europe nearly doubled in 2022, due to massive supplies to Ukraine, which has become the third world destination for weapons, according to a report by the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Studies (Sipri) published on Monday.

With an increase of 93 percent in one year, imports have also increased due to the rise in military spending in several European countries, such as Poland and Norway, a trend that will accelerate, according to this study.

“The invasion has really caused a significant rise in the demand for arms in Europe, which has not yet shown its full potential and will probably lead to further increases in imports,” Pieter Wezeman, co-author of the annual report for more than 20 years, told AFP. three decades.

Apart from Ukraine, the increase in European imports reached 35% in 2022, according to Sipri data.

Ukraine, until now a minor importer, has become the third destination for weapons in the world last year, behind Qatar and India, as a result of Western aid to combat the Russian invasion.

The former Soviet republic concentrates 31 percent of arms imports in Europe and 8 percent worldwide, according to data transmitted by Sipri to AFP.

kyiv’s imports, including Western donations, have more than multiplied by 60 by 2022, according to the agency.

The increase in European imports was foreseeable, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, but accelerates a trend already registered for several years, after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Moscow in 2014.

“European countries have either already placed their orders or are planning to do so for all types of weapons. Submarines, combat planes, drones, anti-tank missiles, rifles and radars,” Wezeman says.

“Everything is analyzed, because the idea is to strengthen military capabilities across the entire spectrum” of military technology, he adds.

The European Union is finalizing a plan to deliver millions of shells to Ukraine and is also working to increase production on the continent. “Fifteen industrialists from eleven countries” will participate in the project, announced Monday the European Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Countries and regions

In the last five years (2018-2022), the period determined by Sipri to establish trends, European imports increased by 47 percent compared to the previous five years. Globally, however, the numbers fell by 5 percent.

Unlike Europe, the other continents and regions register a decline in their imports in five years, with a significant reduction in Africa (-40 percent), North and South America (-20 percent), even in Asia (-7 percent) and the Middle East (-9 percent), the world’s leading markets.

The United States is the world’s leading arms exporter.

Another significant fact: The Middle East has become the first destination region for arms exports by 2022, with 32 percent of the world total.

It has surpassed Asia-Oceania (30 percent), which had been in first place for years, and Europe (27 percent).

China arms massively but each time it produces more locally, which reduces exports to Asia, according to Sipri.

At the level of importers, to Qatar (10 percent of the total), India (9 percent) and Ukraine (8 percent), followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (7 percent each) and Pakistan (5 percent).

On the exporter side, the top five countries remain the United States (40 percent), Russia (16 percent), France (11 percent), China (5 percent) and Germany (4 percent).

AFP