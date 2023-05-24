A new study conducted by the European Space Agency suggests that women might be better suited for space travel than men.

“That’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.” Neil Armstrong’s famous statement illustrates revealingly that the first generation of Moon landings was a male-dominated affair. Back then, the perception was that women they just didn’t have “what it takes” to succeed in space. This, of course, was absurd.

Today, progress has been made and the astronaut corps found around the world are much more balanced in terms of gender.

But could it be that women have the upper hand when it comes to sending humans back to the Moon or traveling to Mars and beyond?

A recent study carried out by the medical team of the European Space Agency (ESA) concluded that “there may be several operational advantages to crews exclusively feminine [para futuras misiones de larga duración]”.

The work considered a theoretical group of astronauts and made estimates of the life support requirements and the consumables that such equipment would require.

They concluded, unsurprisingly, that because the women they are, on average, smaller and lighter than men, they need less food and oxygen during a mission.

This is key, as getting “stuff” – spaceships, robots, humans, and everything needed to maintain them – into space requires vast amounts of energy.

The laws of physics demand that in order to orbit a planet, or to escape its gravity and fly to another, “things” need to accelerate to very high speeds. The more mass you want to carry into Earth orbit, the Moon, or Mars, the bigger the rocket needs to be.

So if the women are lighter and eat less, should I be the first crew to fly to Mars exclusively feminine?

The study of the THAT it was a follow-up to an earlier paper by the same researchers who considered a theoretical all-male crew. Sex disaggregation in research is a positive thing, as there are biological differences between the sexes and understanding these differences leads to more informed decision-making.

But as Angela Saini, a journalist and author who has investigated the impacts of gender-based research, says: “In reality, there is no standard ‘man’ in real life: every man is different from the next, just like every woman. .

“While it’s great that it’s been studied at womenMost importantly, obviously individual astronauts must be considered.”

bring humans to Mars and returning them safely is a monumental challenge. A round trip would take around two years, and the crew would have to endure a harsh environment, bombarded by the solar wind.

Also, as they ventured further from Earth, communication delays would increase, with messages taking several minutes to travel in just one direction, making normal conversations with anyone here on Earth impossible.

Once on the Red Planet, after nine months of transit and living in a zero-gravity environment, the crew would have to be physically and mentally capable of living on the surface of Mars before starting the journey home. Solving the challenges of keeping astronauts safe and healthy will require a daunting number of considerations.

The study of the THAT showed that, just like on Earth, the resources needed to support the crew when exercising are greater than at rest, but exercise is vital to making sure astronauts’ bones and muscles are strong enough to function. when they land

HIFIm, a revolutionary exercise device invented by John Kennett, Director of Physical Mind London, could have the answer.

Smaller and lighter than current exercise equipment, the workouts are carried out on a bench-like device and are based on jumping movements, rather than running or cycling, and could revolutionize exercise programs in the space.

Kennett says: “The THAT has shown that jumping for just four to six minutes a day mitigates the effects of being in microgravity. This means that HIFIm could reduce the time astronauts need to exercise by more than 80 percent.”

Therefore, the use of the new device could also reduce the resources that astronauts need and decrease the payload that any rocket would have to carry.

In addition to staying fit and healthy individually, any crew must also function well collectively. Although humans have not yet traveled to Marsresearch has been carried out on how people function in confined and isolated environments for long periods of time, showing that a diverse crew is key to success.

Susan Charlesworth, Director of Oxford Human Performance and a specialist in human factors for planning space missions, says:

“Men and women often have different and complementary leadership and conflict management styles that balance each other out, leading to better cohesion over long periods. A crew that is diverse in many characteristics maximizes their likelihood of successful teamwork.”

Via: Science Focus

Editor’s note: Theoretically, the study is right, however, I agree with the comment about not standardizing people by gender. The crew must be the best according to the parameters that are set regardless of gender.