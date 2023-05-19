Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/19/2023 – 2:45 pm

Share



São Paulo, 19th – Animal nutrition has been, for four years now, the biggest villain in Brazil’s confinement and the scenario is expected to repeat itself in 2023. The assessment is by Ponta, a technology company focused on information management and precision in livestock. According to a study by the company, in the first quarter of this year, the investment per confined animal reached R$ 1,667.16. Animal nutrition reached R$ 1,492.65 per head, representing almost 90% of the total production cost.

The survey, which considered finishing male cattle with a confinement period of between 30 and 200 days, also points out that cattle feed accounted for 89% of production costs last year, the same percentage as the beginning of monitoring, in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, were 88% and 91%, respectively.

A stronger dollar and the war in Ukraine are expected to continue to impact the value of animal nutrition, based especially on corn and soybean meal. Therefore, the veterinarian and leader of Ponta’s Strategy, Marcelo Ribas, said in a note that it is essential that the cattleman invest in technologies to optimize the farm’s yields. “The price hike has been repeating itself with sequential crises since 2019 and has worsened with the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is essential to have more efficient animals and production processes in order to guarantee the margin of the farm. One of the solutions is to automate the processes that involve animal nutrition”, he explained.

Narrow margins require efficient fattening. One of the decisive factors to ensure a strategic nutrition process within the properties is the use of automation technologies, which allow for planning the purchase of inputs and diet and inventory management, in Ponta’s assessment. They are robust management software that lead to greater control of the operation and costs. Connected to the technology that automates the manufacture of feed and the supply of animal care, what we have is a reduction in the time of each operation and, above all, less food waste.

Constant technological innovation is one of Ponta’s bets, which projects revenue growth of around 150% for the next three years, when revenue should reach R$ 47.9 million. Responsible for managing more than R$ 22 billion in assets, considering only the value of the animals managed, the company serves 68% of the confinement market in the country, managing information on more than 7 million heads (in pasture and confinement) of nine countries on four continents.























